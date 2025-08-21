Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market Growth Driven by Lung Cancer Care

The global minimally invasive thoracic surgery market size was valued at USD 4.22 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2024 and 2030. The rising prevalence of lung cancer is driving the demand for advanced patient care solutions, contributing to the steady expansion and transformation of the market.

Market expansion is also fueled by evolving patient expectations, which emphasize improved care, routine monitoring, enhanced hospital-patient interactions, and seamless post-operative recovery.

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is responsible for nearly one in five cancer-related deaths globally. With advances in surgical techniques, minimally invasive thoracic surgery is playing a vital role in improving survival outcomes and reducing recovery times.

Technological innovations, including the use of robotic-assisted systems such as Da Vinci instruments in laparoscopic procedures, are further accelerating the adoption of these surgeries. Additionally, supportive policies from health insurance providers covering surgical costs have enhanced patient accessibility, thereby boosting overall market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for nearly 50% of the global market share in 2023, primarily due to strong healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of advanced surgical technologies, and favorable reimbursement policies. The U.S. minimally invasive thoracic surgery market is anticipated to witness substantial growth from 2024 to 2030.

By type, the lobectomy segment led the market in 2023, representing 51.9% of total revenue. Meanwhile, the wedge resection segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2024–2030, driven by increasing applications in early-stage lung disease treatment.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 4.22 Billion

2030 Projected Market: USD 6.24 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.8%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Key Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Company Insights

Ongoing research and development by leading players are crucial in driving technological penetration across surgical applications. These efforts are shaping the competitive landscape and expanding global reach.

Prominent companies in the market include:

Medtronic

Dextera Surgical Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Grena Ltd.

Medela

LivaNova PLC

Teleflex Incorporated

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Conclusion

The minimally invasive thoracic surgery market is poised for consistent growth, supported by rising cancer prevalence, rapid adoption of advanced surgical tools, and expanding healthcare coverage. With continuous innovation and increasing patient preference for less invasive procedures, the market is expected to play a pivotal role in improving clinical outcomes and reshaping the future of thoracic healthcare worldwide.

