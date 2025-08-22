Mobile Satellite Services Market Driven by Expanding Remote Connectivity

The global mobile satellite services (MSS) market size was valued at USD 5.74 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.65 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. MSS leverage satellite technology to deliver voice and data communication to mobile users worldwide, ensuring connectivity regardless of their location across land, sea, or air.

Mobile satellite services are gaining traction due to the rising need for uninterrupted global connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved areas where terrestrial networks are inadequate. Increased adoption of mobile data services and the rising integration of satellite-based IoT applications are expected to sustain this growth trend in the coming years.

MSS are proving highly valuable during emergencies and natural disasters, given their resilience to infrastructure damage. According to the Emergency Events Database (EM-DAT), 2022 recorded over 387 natural disasters worldwide, leading to 30,704 fatalities, affecting 185 million individuals, and causing economic losses of approximately USD 223.8 billion. The critical role of MSS in providing communication during such events is driving demand.

Telecom operators and satellite providers are actively collaborating to overcome network coverage gaps in remote regions. These strategic partnerships aim to expand connectivity for consumer-level use and mission-critical business operations in industries such as marine, mining, oil & gas, and defense, which rely on dependable communication in areas with limited terrestrial networks.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America led the mobile satellite services market in 2022, holding a revenue share of over 31.0%. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, supported by rising demand for connectivity solutions.

By Service: The data services segment dominated in 2022, accounting for over 74.0% of the market share.

By Application: Land mobile services represented the largest application segment in 2022 with more than 34.0% share.

By End-user: The defense & intelligence sector held the leading share at over 32.0% in 2022.

Order a free sample PDF of the Mobile Satellite Services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 5.74 Billion

2030 Projected Market: USD 9.65 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 6.8%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The MSS market is moderately consolidated, with established operators, technology innovators, and emerging players shaping the competitive landscape. Many are focusing on partnerships and collaborations to strengthen service offerings:

In February 2023, Ligado Networks and Omnispace signed an MoU to merge licensed MSS spectrum, aiming to create advanced space-based direct-to-device solutions for global connectivity.

In March 2023, Saudi Telecommunication Company partnered with AST SpaceMobile, Inc. to develop next-generation telecom and satellite-based digital solutions.

Prominent market participants include:

Viasat, Inc.

SES S.A.

Intelsat S.A.

Telesat Corporation

EchoStar Corporation

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Iridium Communications Inc.

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

Vizocom

Speedcast

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The mobile satellite services market is positioned for steady expansion, fueled by the growing demand for connectivity in remote and disaster-prone regions, coupled with the rising adoption of satellite-based IoT and data services. With strong regional growth in Asia Pacific and continued advancements through strategic collaborations, the market is expected to play a pivotal role in bridging the global connectivity gap. Moreover, increasing applications across defense, energy, and critical communication sectors further reinforce the long-term growth potential of MSS worldwide.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com