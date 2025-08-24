Senior Living Communities Gain A Competitive Edge with Groove’s New Triple Win Bundle

Salt Lake City, UT, 2025-08-24 — /EPR Network/ — Groove Technology Solutions today announced the launch of its Triple Win Bundle, a unified TV, internet, and phone solution designed specifically for senior living communities. The package aims to simplify technology management for operators while enhancing daily life for residents. The Triple Win Bundle delivers benefits across three key areas:

Win 1: Residents

– Immediate access to premium DIRECTV programming with DVR and embedded streaming, simplifying access to apps

– Secure, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi in every unit and throughout the community

– Dependable phone services with unlimited U.S. calling and ability to port over existing numbers

– No need for individual contracts, cumbersome setups, or time-consuming installations

Win 2: Staff & Community Operations

– Unified, property wide billing for easier management

– Simplified network management and remote monitoring

– Digital signage options to enhance communication across the community

– 24/7 white-glove support so residents receive direct assistance without burdening staff

Win 3: Operators

– Revenue-generating opportunities through bulk pricing models

– Significant cost savings compared to individual service rates

– Retrofit-ready infrastructure designed for scalable growth without expensive rewiring

– Enhanced resident satisfaction leading to stronger retention and reputation

“The Triple Win Bundle delivers a seamless technology experience that’s easy for residents, efficient for staff, and financially smart for communities,” said Lance Platt, CEO at Groove Technology Solutions. “It’s a win for everyone.”

The launch of the Triple Win Bundle underscores Groove’s commitment to the senior living industry, building on years of expertise in delivering technology solutions tailored to the unique needs of these communities. The bundle comes with the Groove Guarantee, which ensures the project will be delivered on time, on scope, and on budget—with ongoing exceptional support—or the customer will receive a $500 gift card. This unprecedented pledge highlights Groove’s confidence in its technology, its team, and its commitment to long-term partnerships in the senior living technology industry.

About Groove Technology Solutions:

Groove Technology Solutions delivers integrated property technology solutions that empower businesses to operate smarter, safer, and more efficiently. Serving industries such as hospitality, senior living, and multifamily housing, Groove specializes in managed TV, internet, and phone services; digital infrastructure; smart building solutions; as well as access and security systems. By combining deep industry expertise with a customer-first approach, Groove helps properties streamline operations, enhance guest and resident experiences, and simplify technology solutions. For more information, visit www.getgrooven.com.