HDTV Supply Launches WolfPack 1080p 8×16 HDMI Over LAN Matrix Switcher with Real Time iPad Video Preview and Advanced AV Features

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of professional AV solutions, proudly introduces its WolfPack 1080p 8×16 HDMI Over LAN Matrix Switcher, designed for high-performance, large-scale video distribution. Built for professional environments, this matrix switcher combines HDMI over LAN technology with real time iPad video preview, VLAN support, field upgradeable firmware, and a built-in video wall processor for unmatched flexibility and control.

The WolfPack 1080p 8×16 HDMI Over LAN Matrix Switcher allows users to route 8 HDMI inputs to 16 outputs over a standard LAN network, delivering stunning 1080p resolution without signal degradation. Ideal for sports bars, command centers, retail displays, educational institutions, and corporate AV setups, this switcher supports unlimited save and recall presets, making it easy to manage complex multi-screen configurations.

Key Features HDTV Supply’s WolfPack 1080p 8×16 HDMI Over LAN Matrix Switcher:

1080p HDMI Over LAN Distribution – Transmit high-quality video over standard network infrastructure.

Real Time iPad Video Preview – Monitor and switch sources directly from an iPad for instant control.

Built-in Video Wall Processor – Create dynamic multi-screen layouts with ease.

VLAN Support for Network Security – Isolate AV traffic for secure and efficient performance.

Separate Audio Inputs & Outputs – Flexible audio routing for professional sound integration.

Apps & Windows Control – Manage the system from mobile devices or PCs.

Field Upgradeable Firmware – Keep your system updated with the latest features.

Unlimited Save & Recall Presets – Store and retrieve preferred configurations instantly.

Speaking about the launch, the company’s spokesperson said, “The WolfPack 1080p 8×16 HDMI Over LAN Matrix Switcher is more than just a video router-it’s a complete AV management solution. With built-in video wall processing, real-time iPad control, and VLAN support, our customers can achieve broadcast-quality performance with total flexibility.”

The system is designed for easy scalability. Users can add more sources or displays as needed without replacing the entire setup, making it a cost-effective long-term investment for venues that expect their AV needs to grow. Whether it’s displaying multiple sports feeds in a bar, managing security camera outputs in a command center, or running synchronized content across a retail video wall, the WolfPack HDMI Over LAN Matrix Switcher delivers consistent, high-quality results.

For more information on the WolfPack 1080p 8×16 HDMI Over LAN Matrix Switcher w/Real Time iPad Video Preview, visit: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/1080p-8×16-hdmi-over-lan-matrix-switcher-w-real-time-ipad-video-preview.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.

