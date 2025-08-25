HODL Unites Dubai & Riyadh for a Landmark Blockchain Roadshow Across the Middle East

yourPRstrategist is a proud media partner of HODL 2025 and is pleased to offer a 10% discount to our community. Promo code: YPS10

Two Cities. One Movement. Infinite Blocks to Build.

DUBAI, UAE, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — HODL, the OG of Web3 and crypto summits, is back to break more ground — this time with a back-to-back Middle East roadshow in Dubai (30–31 Oct) and Riyadh (3–4 Nov) that promises seven days of pure alpha, deal-making, and decentralized disruption.

After setting the bar in early 2025 with its record-breaking Dubai edition, HODL is crossing borders to supercharge collabs between builders, backers, regulators, and institutions. Think policy meets protocol. TradFi meets DeFi. And investors meet the next unicorns of Web3.

Download the Dubai 2025 Post-Event Report

HODL Dubai 2025 Wasn’t Just a Vibe. It Was a Shift.

3,000+ Web3 founders, investors, execs & OGs

Web3 founders, investors, execs & OGs 1,000+ real business connections made IRL

real business connections made IRL 50+ sessions featuring giga-brain speakers

featuring giga-brain speakers 40+ countries in the mix

in the mix 60+ media partners , 40+ sponsors , and 8M+ media impressions

, , and media impressions 180k+ social hits with 7k+ solid clicks

with 2,800+ articles + 2M+ social mentions

Dubai showed the world it’s not just crypto-friendly — it’s crypto-forward. Now Riyadh is stepping into the ring.

Missed the magic? Dubai brought the alpha — now watch how it went down.

Check out the official HODL Dubai Recap Video

Why These Cities? Why Now?

Dubai: Web3’s Global Playground

1,400+ crypto & Web3 companies already plugged in

already plugged in HQ of VARA — the world’s first digital asset regulator

— the world’s first digital asset regulator $1.5B+ poured into the space in 2024–25

poured into the space in 2024–25 30%+ crypto adoption among residents

among residents Big plays in Digital Dirham, asset tokenization & full blockchain integration by 2030

Riyadh: The Next Web3 Power Move

51% YoY growth in blockchain business licenses

in blockchain business licenses Powered by Vision 2030, SDAIA , and major policy reforms

, and major policy reforms Enterprise DeFi pilots, tokenized real estate & smart governance POCs

Top universities building the next gen of crypto-native talent

Dubai is a polished powerhouse. Riyadh is the next frontier. Together, they’re building the Web3 bridge the world’s been waiting for.

From the Community

“HODL was a turning point. Sharing my story on stage and being heard by investors was a milestone — both personally and professionally.”

— Tim Popplewell, CEO, Scintilla

“It felt like the bull market IRL. The energy, the people — pure conviction everywhere.”

— Luther Maday, Global Head of Payments, Algorand Foundation

“What stands out at HODL is the caliber. You’re not pitching in a vacuum. You’re with leaders who actually move the needle.”

— R. Vivekanand, President — BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS

What’s Dropping in the Dual-City Edition

Closed-door policy talks with regional regulators (yes, real ones)

with regional regulators (yes, real ones) Founder–Investor matchmaking zones (ICO, IEO, STO, you name it)

zones (ICO, IEO, STO, you name it) Live showcases across DeFi, RWAs, ESG, CBDCs, and more

Cross-border alignment : shared standards, capital flow, and brainpower

: shared standards, capital flow, and brainpower PR on blast with coverage from CNN, Khaleej Times, Entrepreneur ME, ZEX PR Wire, and more

TL;DR: This Ain’t Just Another Summit

It’s where capital meets code. Where L2 builders talk tokenomics with ministries. Where Web2 giants meet Web3 rebels. It’s HODL — the longest-running summit in the game — rewriting the playbook yet again.

With 30+ editions in 20+ countries, HODL isn’t a conference. It’s a protocol for real-world impact.

Save the Dates

Dubai: 30–31 October 2025

Riyadh: 3–4 November 2025

About HODL

HODL, powered by Trescon, is a legacy brand reborn for the decentralized age. Spun out of the World Blockchain Summit, it’s welcomed 30,000+ C-level attendees, 5,000+ investors, and 1,200+ speakers since 2017.

From Dubai to Seoul, Singapore to Riyadh — HODL connects crypto-native builders with the real-world capital, policy, and platforms they need to scale.

