Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cancer Testing Screening Market to Reach $161 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-08-29 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cancer testing screening market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic, diagnostic center, and research institute applications. The global cancer testing screening market is expected to reach an estimated $161 billion by 2031 from $91.7 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of cancer cases, growing need for accurate diagnostic tools and early detection methods, and increasing preference for liquid biopsy.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cancer testing screening market to 2031 by technique (imaging, biopsy, genomic and molecular tests, next generation sequencing, RT-PCR, microarrays, biomarker testing, and others), cancer type (respiratory system cancer, leukemia, myeloma and lymphoma, skin cancer, abdominal/digestive system cancer, urinary system cancer, endocrine system cancer, breast cancer, and others), application (hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others), end use (patients, healthcare providers, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that biopsy is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its great accuracy in the diagnosis of cancer.

Hospital is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising patients preference for this facility for their treatment given to the availability of well established infrastructure and presence of medical expertise.

Download sample by clicking on cancer testing screening market

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to constant increase in instances of prostate and lung cancer cases in the region.

Diasorin, Immunodiagnostic Systems, Epigenomics, Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, VolitionRX, Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN, Siemens Healthineers are the major suppliers in the cancer testing screening market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market

Eyewear Market

Stationary Gas Analyzer Market