Lucintel Forecasts the Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market to Reach $0.7 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global mica tape for insulation market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial / traction motor & coil, transformer manufacturing, locomotive, wind power/renewable energy, and generator manufacturing markets. The global mica tape for insulation market is expected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2030 from $0.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in the utilization of traction motors and coils, growing need for electric vehicles and sustainable energy alternatives, and Stringent regulations and industry-specific guidelines for ensuring fire safety.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in mica tape for insulation market to 2030 by product (phlogopite, muscovite, and synthetic mica), application (thermal insulation and electrical insulation), end use (industrial / traction motor & coils, transformer manufacturing, locomotive, wind power/renewable energy, and generator manufacturing), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that thermal insulation is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to features include low dissipation factor, great tensile strength, high thermal conductivity, and dielectric strength.

Within this market, industrial / traction motor & coil will remain the largest segment due to mica tape used in all high-voltage coils, particularly muscovite mica tapes as it has superior electrical purity.

Axim Mica, Brantingham and Carroll International, Chhaperia International, Cogebi, Dongguan Yat Mica, Elecom Tape, Electrolock, Elkem, Final Advanced Materials, Glory Mica are the major suppliers in the mica tape for insulation market.

