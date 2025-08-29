Wireless Testing Market 2030: How Automation is Changing the Game

Wireless Testing Market Overview

The global wireless testing market was valued at USD 14.55 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 31.91 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is fueled by rapid technological advancements and the widespread adoption of wireless technologies across multiple industries.

As wireless connectivity becomes more prevalent, there is a growing need for robust, efficient, and secure wireless systems. This trend drives demand for advanced wireless testing solutions. The increasing number of wireless-enabled devices, the evolution of wireless communication standards like 5G, and the integration of wireless tech into critical sectors such as industrial automation and smart cities all contribute significantly to market growth. These developments create a complex wireless ecosystem that requires extensive testing to ensure functionality, interoperability, and regulatory compliance. Organizations are relying more on wireless capabilities to boost innovation and operational efficiency, solidifying wireless testing as a vital component in maintaining performance and reliability in today’s connected world.

Another key driver is the increasing complexity of wireless technologies and heightened emphasis on quality and reliability. As these systems become more embedded in mission-critical applications—ranging from autonomous vehicles and healthcare equipment to industrial automation—the need for precise and comprehensive testing intensifies. Devices today must support a broad range of protocols and frequency bands. For example, a modern smartphone supports technologies such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS, each requiring specific testing standards.

Furthermore, regulatory compliance is driving testing demand in industries like automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications. In the automotive sector, technologies like vehicle-to-everything (V2X) must meet DSRC and C-V2X standards. In aerospace, compliance with DO-160 is essential for wireless systems used in avionics.

In telecommunications, the transition to 5G introduces challenges related to spectrum efficiency, network slicing, and ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC), all of which necessitate extensive testing. Meanwhile, the rise of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing has triggered a surge in industrial IoT deployments, requiring durable testing practices to ensure performance in demanding factory environments.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of the global wireless testing market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead through 2030. The region’s aggressive deployment of 5G and widespread IoT adoption demand advanced wireless testing capabilities.

The U.S. market grew significantly in 2023, bolstered by its early 5G rollout, high smartphone adoption, and a rapidly expanding IoT ecosystem. Additional drivers include the growing focus on connected vehicles, cybersecurity initiatives, and innovation from major tech firms.

By offering, the equipment segment dominated the market in 2023. The complexity of modern wireless systems—incorporating diverse frequencies and protocols—requires highly accurate, multifunctional testing equipment, particularly for 5G and IoT applications.

By technology, the 4G LTE segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2023. Despite the rise of 5G, 4G/LTE remains foundational in many regions, supporting a mature ecosystem that still demands regular testing and optimization.

By application, the consumer electronics segment led the market in 2023. The growing number of wireless-enabled devices—smartphones, wearables, smart home appliances—requires continuous testing due to frequent updates and large production volumes.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 14.55 Billion

: USD 14.55 Billion 2030 Projected Size : USD 31.91 Billion

: USD 31.91 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 12.4%

: 12.4% Largest Market (2023) : North America

: North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Leading Wireless Testing Companies

Key players in the wireless testing market include:

GGS Group

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group PLC

DEKRA com

Anritsun

Alifecom Technology

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Viavi Solutions Inc

TUV Nord Group

EXFO Inc.

Applus+

Bureau Veritas provides inspection, laboratory testing, and certification services across sectors like oil & gas, transportation, mining, and construction, ensuring product quality and compliance.

Intertek Group plc delivers customized testing, inspection, and certification services that help clients reduce risk and improve operational efficiency through advanced technologies.

EXFO Inc. is emerging as a strong player in the market, known for offering innovative wireless and network testing solutions.

Conclusion

The wireless testing market is on a high-growth trajectory, driven by the increasing complexity of wireless technologies, rising regulatory demands, and the expansion of connected ecosystems across sectors. With an expected market value of USD 31.91 billion by 2030, testing solutions will play a pivotal role in ensuring the reliability, safety, and compliance of next-generation wireless systems. As industries continue to evolve with the integration of technologies like 5G, IoT, and autonomous systems, the demand for advanced and accurate wireless testing will only intensify—making it an essential pillar of digital transformation and innovation across the globe.