Lucintel Forecasts the Global Wetlaid Nonwoven Market to Reach $3.6 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global wetlaid nonwoven market looks promising with opportunities in the building material, automotive interior, public utility, home textile, and hygiene product markets. The global wetlaid nonwoven market is expected to reach an estimated $3.6 billion by 2030 from $2.4 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for hygiene products, increasing demand for environmentally sustainable and lightweight materials, and expanding adoption of wetlaid nonwovens in filtration applications.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in wetlaid nonwoven market to 2030 by type (natural and synthetic), application (building materials, automotive interior, public utility, home textiles, hygiene products, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, synthetic fibers will remain a larger segment over the forecast period.

Within the application category, hygiene product will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Glatfelter, Kimberly-Clark, Johns Manville, Freudenberg, Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven, Hollingsworth & Vose, Ahlstrom-Munksjö are the major suppliers in the wetlaid nonwoven market.

