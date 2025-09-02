Lucintel Forecasts the Global Clothing Retail Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-09-02 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global clothing retail market looks promising with opportunities in the men, women, and children markets. The global clothing retail market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the increasing consumer preference for online shopping and rising consumer awareness for eco-friendly and ethically produced apparel.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in clothing retail market to 2030 by type (coat, pant, skirt, and others), application (men, women, and children), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, pant is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, men is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Cotton On, GAP, H&M Group, Mango, New Look, Nike, Playboy are the major suppliers in the clothing retail market.

