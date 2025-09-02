Lucintel Forecasts the Global Nonfinancial Intangible Asset Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-09-02 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global nonfinancial intangible asset market looks promising with opportunities in the online and offline markets. The global nonfinancial intangible asset market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the increasing adoption of digitalization in the financial sector and growing awareness of the importance of safeguarding innovations and ideas through patents and copyrights.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in nonfinancial intangible asset market to 2030 by type (trademark, patent, brand name, franchise agreement, and others), mode (online and offline), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within type category, brand name is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within mode category, online will remain a larger segment due to on-going digitalization and easy accessibility.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Alphabet, Aramco, Tesla, Tencent, Apple, Nokia, IBM, Qualcomm, Alibaba, Microsoft are the major suppliers in the nonfinancial intangible asset market.

