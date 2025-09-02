Lucintel Forecasts the Global Supercapacitor Material Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-09-02 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global supercapacitor material market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, industrial, and transportation markets. The global supercapacitor material market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the growing application of this technology in electric vehicles, the increasing use of renewable energy sources, and the rising demand for supercapacitor-based consumer electronics.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in supercapacitor material market to 2030 by material (activated carbon, carbon derivatives, metal oxides, conductive polymers, and others), end use (consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that activated carbon is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Arkema, BASF, Bayer Materialscience, Cabot, Calgon Carbon, Carbon Nt&F, Carbotech, Hitachi Chemicals, NEI, Targray Technology are the major suppliers in the supercapacitor material market.

