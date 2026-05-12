Veterinary Rehabilitation Market Growth Trends and Future Projections

The global veterinary rehabilitation market was valued at approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2026 to 2033. This growth is primarily driven by the rising incidence of mobility disorders, injuries, and chronic conditions such as osteoarthritis in both companion and production animals.

Increasing pet humanization is significantly contributing to market expansion, as pet owners are increasingly willing to invest in advanced recovery therapies such as physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, and assisted mobility solutions. In addition, the growing number of surgical procedures performed on animals is fueling demand for effective post-operative rehabilitation services and products.

Technological advancements, along with the rising adoption of non-invasive and advanced treatment modalities, are key factors supporting market growth. Veterinarians and pet owners are increasingly prioritizing therapies that ensure faster recovery, reduced pain, and minimal side effects, thereby driving demand for innovative rehabilitation devices. Furthermore, the growing focus on improving clinical outcomes and integrating multiple treatment capabilities within unified rehabilitation platforms is accelerating industry expansion.

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Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global veterinary rehabilitation market in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 35.9%. This leadership is supported by a highly developed veterinary healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of advanced rehabilitation therapies, and increasing awareness of animal wellness and recovery care.

The U.S. represented the largest revenue-generating country within North America in 2025. Growth in the country is driven by high pet ownership rates, rising expenditure on companion animal healthcare, and rapid adoption of innovative rehabilitation technologies across veterinary clinics and specialty centers.

By product, mobility support & assistive devices led the market with a 30.8% revenue share in 2025. Demand is increasing due to a growing number of animals suffering from mobility impairments, post-injury conditions, and age-related disorders, along with rising preference for supportive devices that improve quality of life and independence.

By animal type, the companion animals segment held the largest market share in 2025, driven by increasing pet humanization and greater willingness of owners to invest in advanced treatment and rehabilitation services. Expanding pet insurance coverage and preventive healthcare trends are further strengthening segment growth.

By indication, the post-surgery segment dominated the market in 2025, supported by the rising number of orthopedic and neurological procedures in animals. The need for structured rehabilitation protocols to ensure faster recovery, reduced complications, and improved long-term mobility outcomes continues to drive demand in this segment.

Key Veterinary Rehabilitation Company Insights

The veterinary rehabilitation industry is highly fragmented, consisting of small clinics, specialized rehabilitation centers, and large veterinary service providers. Competition is primarily driven by the adoption of advanced rehabilitation technologies and the growing demand for post-operative and chronic care services.

Market participants are increasingly focusing on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, facility expansions, service innovation, and the introduction of advanced rehabilitation equipment to strengthen their market position and expand service capabilities.

Key Veterinary Rehabilitation Companies:

H2O For Fitness

Multi Radiance Medical

Kalstein

Wontech

OrthoPets, LLC

Dynasplint Systems

Walkin’ Pets

Hydro Physio

Doggon Wheels

Bionic Pets

Recent Developments

In 2026, Fotonmedix Semiconductor Technology received FDA certification for its Vetmedix high-power veterinary laser device, enabling entry into the North American market and strengthening its global presence. This development is expected to accelerate adoption of advanced laser-based rehabilitation technologies and enhance treatment capabilities in veterinary care.

In May 2024, WIMBA partnered with Intrauma S.p.A. to leverage HP 3D printing technology for the development of custom veterinary orthotics and prosthetics. This collaboration improves precision treatment outcomes, enhances animal mobility, and supports innovation in personalized rehabilitation solutions.

In November 2024, Paw Prosper acquired K9 Mobility to strengthen its presence in Europe through a dedicated e-commerce platform. This acquisition improves accessibility to pet mobility aids and is expected to drive increased adoption of rehabilitation support products.

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