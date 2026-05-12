Veterinary Precision Medicine Market: Shift Toward Personalized Care

The global veterinary precision medicine market was valued at approximately USD 558.9 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,509.5 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2026 to 2033. The market is witnessing strong growth due to the rising prevalence of companion animal cancers, increasing pet humanization leading to higher healthcare spending, rapid advancements in AI and machine learning for bioinformatics, and growing interest in comparative oncology supported by institutional investment.

The veterinary precision medicine industry includes genomic profiling, molecular diagnostics, precision therapy guidance, and bioinformatics services across companion and production animals. These solutions are widely applied in oncology, infectious diseases, immunology, and other therapeutic areas. Currently, adoption is strongest in canine oncology, with expanding applications in feline and other species.

The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into bioinformatics platforms has significantly enhanced the clinical value of veterinary precision medicine. Advanced computational models now enable the analysis of complex multi-omics and cellular datasets to generate personalized, actionable treatment recommendations—capabilities that were previously not achievable through conventional genomic analysis.

In addition, the expansion of comparative oncology research through large-scale, multicenter veterinary clinical trials is strengthening the connection between preclinical findings and real-world clinical applications. Collaborative networks involving academic institutions, veterinary clinics, industry participants, and regulatory bodies are accelerating translational research, thereby increasing both investment and demand for precision medicine solutions in veterinary healthcare.

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Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the veterinary precision medicine market in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 44.6%. This dominance is driven by strong investment in advanced veterinary diagnostics, early adoption of precision technologies, and the presence of well-established research and clinical infrastructure supporting innovation in animal healthcare.

The U.S. led the North American market in 2025, supported by strong adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies and a highly developed veterinary healthcare ecosystem. Growing integration of AI-driven tools and genomic testing in routine clinical workflows further strengthens the country’s leadership position.

By type, the diagnostic & pathology segment held the largest market share of 39.3% in 2025, driven by rising demand for early, accurate, and data-driven disease detection. Increasing use of molecular diagnostics and biomarker-based testing is further enhancing diagnostic precision and clinical decision-making.

By animal type, the dogs segment dominated the market due to higher adoption of precision oncology and genetic testing in canine healthcare. Strong pet humanization trends and greater willingness of owners to invest in advanced treatments are also accelerating segment growth.

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share in 2025, reflecting rising cancer incidence in companion animals and increasing demand for targeted and personalized treatment approaches. Advancements in genomic profiling and AI-based treatment guidance are further supporting oncology dominance.

Key Veterinary Precision Medicine Company Insights

The market is moderately concentrated, with major players such as Zoetis and IDEXX Laboratories leading through integrated diagnostics and strong clinical networks. Emerging companies like ImpriMed and FidoCure are expanding rapidly, driven by AI-based treatment guidance and genomic testing solutions focused on oncology applications.

Key Veterinary Precision Medicine Companies:

Zoetis

IDEXX Laboratories

ImpriMed

FidoCure (One Health Company)

Anivive Lifesciences (Vidium Animal Health)

VetOmics Animal Health

LEAH Labs

Elias Animal Health

testblu diagnostics GmbH

PetDx

Torigen, Inc

Oxford BioDynamics

Recent Developments

In April 2026, a next-generation CT scanner was installed at The Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies in the UK, enabling high-resolution imaging and advanced diagnostic precision for large animals. This enhances disease visualization and supports translational research under the One Health framework.

In March 2026, South Korea-based CaniCatiCare launched the CaniCancer precision cancer diagnostic test for dogs, which has already been adopted across multiple veterinary hospitals. This reflects accelerating commercialization of genomic diagnostics in veterinary oncology.

In October 2025, Chemify expanded into Glasgow’s Health Innovation Hub, strengthening its role in accelerating precision medicine innovation from R&D to clinical application through integrated life sciences infrastructure.

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