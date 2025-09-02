Lucintel Forecasts the Global Box IPC Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-09-02 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global box IPC market looks promising with opportunities in the rail transit construction, industrial automation, intelligent service, and electric power and energy markets. The global box IPC market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for embedded computing solutions and high need for compact and modular designs.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in box IPC market to 2030 by type (standalone industrial box PC and embedded industrial box PC), application (rail transit construction, industrial automation, intelligent service, electric power & energy, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that standalone industrial box PC segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high versatility and flexibility and wider range of applications, spanning across various industries, including industrial automation, transportation, healthcare, and retail..

Within this market, rail transit construction is expected to witness the highest growth due to expanding and upgrading rail transit systems to meet growing transportation demands.

Download sample by clicking on box IPC market

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and rising demand for embedded computing solutions.

Advantech, Kontron, Schneider Electric, Siemens are the major suppliers in the box IPC market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Acid Metal Complex Dye Market

Absorbable Soft Tissue Filler Market

4A Molecular Sieve Activated Powder Market

Zero Crossing SCR Optocoupler Market

Water-Soluble Coenzyme Q10 Market