Lucintel Forecasts the Global FRP Pole in Power Transmission & Distribution Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global FRP pole in power transmission & distribution market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, commerical, and residential markets. The global FRP pole in power transmission & distribution market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant infrastructure solutions, growing emphasis on grid modernization and the adoption of renewable energy sources, and advancements in composite material technologies.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in FRP pole in power transmission & distribution market to 2030 by material (fiber and resin), manufacturing process (pultrusion, filament winding, and centrifugal casting), application (industrial, commerical, and residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the material category, fiber is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, industrial is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Qorvo, Microchip Technology, Broadcom, Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Win Semiconductors are the major suppliers in the FRP pole in power transmission & distribution market.

