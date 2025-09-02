News and Magazines App Market Expands with Rising Digital Subscriptions

The global news & magazines app market size was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 11.0% between 2022 and 2028. This growth is largely driven by the rising adoption of customized news feeds across the world.

In the Asia Pacific, the increasing use of offline reading modes is accelerating market expansion. Similarly, the demand for real-time news updates from the Associated Press in the European Union is boosting adoption. In the U.K., the rising preference for built-in audio-based magazine apps is further contributing to growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains due to nationwide lockdowns imposed by governments. During this period, media partners actively broadcasted pandemic alerts to meet the rapidly evolving health crisis. News & magazine apps benefited significantly as consumers shifted to cloud storage-based platforms and offline modes. Offline podcast management apps gained traction, while the demand for on-demand video in India surged, further fueling the market.

The increasing adoption of headline-based formats for financial news apps has emerged as a key trend, though excessive advertising remains a challenge to market growth. Currently, market players are prioritizing multi-access enabled news & magazine apps to enhance user experience, supporting long-term growth prospects.

Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, data science, and big data are expected to drive innovation in app development. Personalized engagement features are enhancing reader interaction, while the growing penetration of smartphones and the internet globally continues to expand the user base.

Investments from key players like Apple Inc., particularly in curated news screens with top stories, are fueling market momentum. Demand for 24/7 live video and audio streaming, instant news alerts, and customizable channels in regions such as the U.S. is further driving the market forward.

Additional features including share-and-repost, MP4 player integration, and customized text notifications are gaining popularity. Concerns around AI-curated news are simultaneously creating opportunities for innovation. Leading companies are also adopting analytical solutions to optimize news & magazine apps across both Android and iOS platforms. The rising demand for synchronized financial news preferences is expected to further refuel market growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the News And Magazines App Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing approximately 35%.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2028.

By marketplace, the Google Play Store segment dominated with around 55% of global revenue in 2021.

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Size: USD 1.18 Billion

2028 Projected Market Size: USD 2.46 Billion

CAGR (2022–2028): 11.0%

North America: Largest regional market in 2021

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is composed of global players such as GeekyAnts, Robosoft Technologies, Somo, and WillowTree, along with local competitors. Companies are focusing on offering access to photo galleries, videos, and audio content, as well as custom alert settings and enhanced app interfaces. Many providers are integrating cross-navigation swipes to improve accessibility. For example, WillowTree’s acquisition of Poatek, a Brazilian software engineering firm, aims to strengthen its digital strategy, design, and development capabilities. The growing popularity of iOS and Android-based devices worldwide is expected to create further opportunities for global leaders.

Major companies operating in the News & Magazines App Market include:

GeekyAnts

Robosoft Technologies

Somo

WillowTree

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Feedly

Inkl

Inoreader

Flipboard

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global news & magazines app market is experiencing strong growth, fueled by rising consumer demand for personalized content, offline accessibility, real-time updates, and AI-driven solutions. While challenges such as excessive advertising persist, ongoing technological advancements, increasing smartphone penetration, and strategic investments by leading players are creating lucrative opportunities. With regions like Asia Pacific expected to show the fastest growth, the market is well-positioned to expand significantly over the forecast period.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com