In-Line Process Viscometer Market Expansion Driven by Safety Standards

The global in-line process viscometer market size was valued at USD 199.0 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 327.2 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. Growing global energy consumption has led to a surge in refining capacities, which in turn is expected to propel demand for ILPV solutions.

In-line process viscometers offer significant benefits, including improved stability of refining operations, enhanced reliability, and accurate performance. Their ability to reduce the time required to detect and resolve viscosity-related issues increases overall process efficiency, further strengthening market adoption.

Rising global energy needs are pushing economies to expand refining capacities, creating favorable conditions for ILPV market growth. According to the International Energy Agency’s June 2022 report, worldwide oil demand was projected to reach 101.6 million barrels per day in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. As viscosity remains a critical factor in refinery operations, viscometers are becoming indispensable. Moreover, regulatory requirements set by organizations such as the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) are encouraging producers to adopt viscometers as essential tools for quality control.

Operational issues linked to fuel viscosity can take 4–12 hours to identify and correct, potentially causing damages of up to USD 1.5 million. The implementation of ILPV systems helps minimize such risks at a cost of nearly one-fourth that of breakdown maintenance. In the automotive industry, precise control of fuel viscosity is vital for efficient combustion, as ILPV systems support real-time monitoring, ensuring both regulatory compliance and high product quality.

Continuous product innovations and technological advancements across refinery operations and other niche applications are driving improvements in production quality, profitability, and operational efficiency. However, challenges such as the inability to measure multidirectional flows and ongoing price competition remain hurdles for market participants.

Beyond refineries, expanding applications in industries such as food & beverages and healthcare—especially in emerging regions like Asia and Latin America—are expected to drive further market demand. Additionally, the growing emphasis on process control in sectors like asphalt mixing presents fresh opportunities for ILPV manufacturers.

Key Market Highlights:

Asia Pacific led the global market, accounting for 37.50% revenue share in 2022.

By technology, the vibration segment dominated with a 22.22% revenue share in 2022.

By industry, the petroleum segment held the largest share at 38.70% in 2022.

Market Performance:

2022 Market Size: USD 199.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 327.2 Million

CAGR (2023–2030): 6.4%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2022

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

The ILPV market is moderately competitive, with key players adopting strategies such as product launches and innovations to strengthen market reach. Leading vendors are focusing on developing advanced viscometers tailored to diverse end-user requirements across multiple industries.

Key Companies:

Lamy Rheology

Brabender GmbH & Co. Kg

Hydramotion Ltd.

Werbeagentur Johnson

VAF Instruments

FUJI ULTRASONIC ENGINEERING Co., Ltd.

Sofraser

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

BARTEC Top Holding GmbH

Analytical Technology and Control Ltd (ATAC)

Conclusion:

The in-line process viscometer market is poised for steady growth, supported by rising energy demand, regulatory compliance requirements, and growing adoption in industries beyond petroleum. While challenges remain, advancements in technology and expanding applications across multiple sectors are expected to sustain market momentum in the years ahead.