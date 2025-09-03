Neurosurgical Instruments Market driven by advances in brain surgery

The global neurosurgical instruments market size was estimated at USD 1.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2030. Growth in the market is largely fueled by advancements in neurosurgical technologies and the rising prevalence of neurological disorders.

According to the WHO, more than 3 billion people globally were affected by neurological conditions in 2021, marking an increase of around 18% since 1990. This surge has boosted the demand for neurosurgical instruments, as precision-engineered tools such as scalpels and scissors allow surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures with improved accuracy.

The increasing incidence of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and epilepsy continues to strengthen demand for diagnostic and therapeutic devices. For example, the Alzheimer’s Association reported that 6.9 million Americans aged 65 years and older were living with Alzheimer’s in 2024, accounting for about one in every nine people in that age group. This number is projected to rise to 13 million by 2050, with Alzheimer’s being the fifth leading cause of death among seniors in 2021. Such statistics highlight the crucial role of advanced instruments in effective treatment and patient care.

Technological innovations are also shaping the market landscape. In April 2023, Orthofix Medical Inc. introduced the Fathom Pedicle-Based Retractor System and the Lattus Lateral Access System, aimed at enhancing minimally invasive spine procedures. These solutions are designed to improve surgical workflow, visualization, and adaptability, thereby increasing adoption among healthcare providers.

Furthermore, the rising volume of neurosurgical procedures worldwide continues to drive demand. Data from the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research in June 2024 revealed that their neurosurgeons conduct over 9,000 surgeries annually. Similarly, a 2022 study published in ScienceDirect estimated 22.6 million neurosurgical consultations globally each year, with 13.8 million requiring operative intervention. Another study by the National Library of Medicine in November 2023 recorded 33,483 neurosurgical operations between 2012 and 2022. These statistics demonstrate the growing need for instruments such as cutting, dissecting, access, and insertion tools in modern neurosurgery.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America was the largest revenue-generating region in 2024, with the U.S. holding a significant share. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market.

Product Insights: The tissue handling and manipulation instruments segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 27.95% in 2024.

End-use Insights: Hospitals dominated the market with a 66.17% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.76 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.62 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.0%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Neurosurgical Instrumnts Companies

These companies continue to expand their portfolios, launch innovative solutions, and participate in industry events to strengthen their global presence.

Conclusion

The neurosurgical instruments market is poised for steady growth, driven by the rising burden of neurological diseases, increasing surgical volumes, and continuous advancements in medical technology. With innovations improving surgical precision and patient outcomes, and the demand for minimally invasive procedures gaining momentum, the market will likely see significant opportunities for both established players and emerging companies across regions, particularly in the fast-growing Asia Pacific market.

