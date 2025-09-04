Nucleic Acid Methylation Market grows with rising focus on epigenetic research

In 2024, the global nucleic acid methylation market was valued at USD 3.43 billion and is projected to reach USD 7.77 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.69% between 2025 and 2030. This robust expansion is largely attributed to the rising adoption of methylation markers for early disease detection and the creation of novel drugs targeting m⁶A inhibitors for cancer and neurological disorders.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America held a leading share of 40.46% in the global nucleic acid methylation market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research funding, and widespread adoption of epigenetic tools for disease diagnosis and treatment.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a projected CAGR of 16.56% from 2025 to 2030.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) emerged as the dominant technology in 2024, commanding a 39.67% share of the market, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.82% in the forecast period.

In terms of application, the drug discovery and personalized medicine segment accounted for 51.48% of the market in 2024, underscoring its pivotal role in driving market demand.

As for end users, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies occupied the largest share in 2024 at 45.45%.

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2024: USD 3.43 billion

Projected market size in 2030: USD 7.77 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 14.69%

Region with highest share: North America (2024)

Fastest-growing region: Asia-Pacific

Drivers supporting this growth include cost reductions in sequencing and mass spectrometry technologies, the integration of AI-driven data analysis, and increased research investments in precision medicine and oncology. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated market traction by boosting research into viral epigenetics, immune responses, and long-term health implications—thereby intensifying investments in methylation-based diagnostics and drug development.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Leading organizations dominating the nucleic acid methylation market include: New England Biolabs, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Abcam plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, Exact Sciences Corporation, and Diagenode Diagnostics S.A.

New England Biolabs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Abcam plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

Exact Sciences Corporation

Diagenode Diagnostics S.A.

Conclusion

Looking ahead, the nucleic acid methylation market is poised for significant growth, driven by the synergies of technological innovation, expanding research funding, and increasing clinical applications. Regions such as Asia-Pacific hold immense potential with their accelerated growth trajectories, while North America continues to sustain its market leadership.

Advances in NGS, alongside AI-powered analytics and cost-effective diagnostic technologies, will further shape the market landscape. Despite promising growth in drug discovery and personalized medicine segments, new opportunities are emerging in clinical diagnostics, academic research, and hospital-based applications. As the market evolves, leading companies will be pivotal in advancing biomarker discovery, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, and expanding therapeutic strategies targeting epigenetic mechanisms.

