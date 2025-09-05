Nurse Call Systems Market growth driven by rising healthcare technology use

In 2022, the global nurse call systems market was valued at USD 1,714.3 million and is anticipated to rise to USD 4,232.8 million by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% between 2023 and 2030. The market expansion is being driven by the increasing demand for integrated communication platforms that support mobility, effectively streamlining clinical workflows and caregiver response. Technological developments in nurse call systems are enabling enhanced patient–caregiver interaction, which in turn is spurring broader adoption across healthcare facilities.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Among regional markets, North America was the largest revenue contributor in 2022, while China is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Looking at technology segments, wired communication equipment generated USD 924.3 million in revenue in 2022, confirming its strong presence. However, wireless communication solutions are emerging as the most lucrative segment, showing the fastest growth over the forecast period.

A key trend supporting this technological shift is the growing reimbursement model in healthcare—for instance, Medicare is moving toward outcome-based rather than volume-based reimbursements, driving demand for technology-oriented nurse call systems to improve care efficiency and reduce costs.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 1,714.3 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4,232.8 million

CAGR (2023–2030): 12.1%

These figures showcase significant growth, underscoring the move toward more technologically advanced, seamless, and integrated nurse call platforms globally.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

In 2022, North America accounted for approximately 41.1% of global nurse call systems market revenue.

The dominance of this region is attributed to widespread awareness, favorable reimbursement policies, and a strong presence from established market players.

Major companies shaping the competitive landscape include Hill-Rom (now part of Baxter), AMETEK Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Ascom Holding AG, TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Stanley Healthcare, Critical Alert Systems LLC, West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc., JNL Technologies, and Cornell Communications.

Their strong positions stem from continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and the ability to deliver scalable and interoperable nurse call solutions.

Key Companies List

Hill-Rom

AMETEK In

Honeywell International Inc

Ascom Holding AG

TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc

Stanley Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems LLC

West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

JNL Technologies

Cornell Communications

These players offer a range of solutions across wired and wireless systems, catering to hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, and other healthcare settings.

Conclusion

The global nurse call systems market is on a clear upward trajectory, with a robust CAGR of 12.1% expected between 2023 and 2030. The market is being propelled by increasing operational demands in healthcare, shifting reimbursement models, and the rising preference for mobility-enabled integrated platforms. While wired systems still hold substantial revenue share—USD 924.3 million in 2022—wireless technologies are rapidly gaining ground, delivering faster and more flexible solutions. Regionally, North America continues to lead in adoption, but China is poised to emerge as a high-growth market. The competitive landscape is anchored by established players like Hill-Rom, Honeywell, and Ascom, among others, whose innovation and strategic initiatives drive market transformation. Overall, the nurse call systems market is evolving toward smarter, more connected, and outcome-focused solutions, promising enhanced patient care and streamlined clinical operations in the years ahead.

