North America Commercial Facility Landscaping Services Market: The Rise of Self-Performed Services

The North America commercial facility landscaping services market was valued at USD 54.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 70.35 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030. The demand for commercial landscaping services has been steadily rising as property owners increasingly value well-maintained and visually appealing outdoor spaces.

A thoughtfully designed landscape enhances a property’s aesthetic appeal and fosters an inviting environment for clients, customers, and employees. Services include lawn maintenance, tree and shrub care, irrigation system installation and repair, as well as landscape design and construction. With growing emphasis on sustainability, businesses are increasingly seeking eco-friendly and water-efficient landscaping solutions, further driving market demand.

Commercial landscaping focuses on enhancing the exterior of business units, retail centers, industrial facilities, shopping centers, hotels, and office complexes to attract and retain customers by creating appealing surroundings. As the commercial sector expands, the demand for these landscaping services is expected to increase correspondingly. According to a U.S. Census Bureau report from February 2024, the total value of commercial construction reached USD 133,194.0 million in December 2023, reflecting a 1.4% increase from December 2022. This growth in commercial construction is likely to boost demand for commercial landscaping services over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Country: The U.S. led the North America commercial facility landscaping services market, capturing a 78.8% share in 2023. The Commercial Buildings Energy Consumption Survey (CBECS) reported 5.9 million commercial buildings in the U.S. in 2018, with a total floor space of 96 billion square feet. Projections indicate that commercial building floor space will reach approximately 125 billion square feet by 2050, a 29% increase from 2022, driving demand for landscaping services.

The workspaces/office buildings segment held the largest market share at 24.3% in 2023. A U.S. Census Bureau report from February 2024 noted that non-residential office construction was valued at USD 101.40 billion in December 2023, a 5.3% increase from December 2022, fueling demand for landscaping services in this segment. By Execution: The self-perform execution segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. Self-performed services, carried out by company-owned employees without external contractors, reduce overhead and markup costs, improving profit margins for businesses.

Market Size & Forecast

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the market include MCS360, BrightView Holdings, Inc., and Lessen.

MCS360 : A property services provider operating across commercial properties and single-family rentals, MCS360 offers preservation, inspections, renovations, maintenance, and other services. In early 2023, it acquired Chain Store Maintenance to enhance its commercial offerings, managing 1.6 million properties annually with over 30,000 certified service partners.

: A property services provider operating across commercial properties and single-family rentals, MCS360 offers preservation, inspections, renovations, maintenance, and other services. In early 2023, it acquired Chain Store Maintenance to enhance its commercial offerings, managing 1.6 million properties annually with over 30,000 certified service partners. BrightView Holdings, Inc. : Operating across 34 U.S. states, BrightView provides landscape maintenance, snow removal, and development services, including landscape architecture. It serves diverse markets such as commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, residential, retail, and sports & leisure. Emerging players include Trillium Facility Solutions, Grounds Control USA, and Retail Contracting Service.

: Operating across 34 U.S. states, BrightView provides landscape maintenance, snow removal, and development services, including landscape architecture. It serves diverse markets such as commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, residential, retail, and sports & leisure. Emerging players include Trillium Facility Solutions, Grounds Control USA, and Retail Contracting Service. Trillium Facility Solutions : Offers building maintenance services, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC, seasonal landscaping, snow and ice management, and parking lot maintenance.

: Offers building maintenance services, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC, seasonal landscaping, snow and ice management, and parking lot maintenance. Grounds Control USA: Specializes in exterior facility management, including parking lot maintenance, landscape maintenance, and snow removal, managing thousands of properties with over 800 vetted field partners as of 2024.

Conclusion

The North America commercial facility landscaping services market is set for steady growth, driven by increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing and sustainable outdoor spaces, supported by a robust CAGR of 3.6% and a projected market size of USD 70.35 billion by 2030. The U.S. dominates the market, fueled by significant commercial construction growth and the expansion of office buildings. Self-performed landscaping services offer cost efficiencies, further supporting market expansion. Key players like MCS360 and BrightView, alongside emerging companies, are well-positioned to capitalize on the rising demand, driven by the need for enhanced property appeal and eco-friendly solutions.