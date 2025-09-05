Lucintel Forecasts the Global Next Generation Video Codec Market $12.1 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-09-05 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global next generation video codec market looks promising with opportunities in the mobile phone, computer, and TV markets. The global next generation video codec market is expected to reach an estimated $12.1 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 28.9% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for better video experience, increasing mobile video consumption, and proliferation of video content across platforms.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in next generation video codec market to 2031 by video codecs type (AVC, AV1 ,HEVC, VP9, and VVC), application (mobile phone, computer, TV, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)..

Lucintel forecasts that HEVC segment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to cuts the necessary bitrate in half while maintaining similar image quality, but at the cost of more processing complexity.

Through this market, mobile phone is expected to witness the highest growth.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of manufacturing hub for the consumer electronics in this region.

Hikvision, VITEC, Harmonic, Motorola Solutions, CommScope, Axis Communications, Dahua Technology, HaiVision, Netflix, Amazon Prime are the major suppliers in the next generation video codec market.

