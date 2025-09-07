Softaken EPUB to PDF Converter Now Available in Diverse Languages for Empowering Global Users

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken Software is a well-known name in document management and conversion tools. The company is proud to announce a big update to its most popular product, Softaken EPUB to PDF Converter. The most recent version now supports multiple languages, which makes it easier for people all over the world to use.

Softaken EPUB to PDF Converter is meant to make it easier to turn EPUB files into PDF files that work with all computers. It has already received praise for its easy-to-use interface, fast speed, and consistent output quality. The new multi-language support means that users can now use the software in their own languages.

Key Features of the EPUB to PDF Converter :

Multi-language Interface: It is now available in multiple languages – German, Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch, French, Russian, Italian, Polish, and Japanese.

Batch Conversion: Converts many EPUB files to PDF at once, which saves time and work.

Keeps the layout and formatting: The converted PDF keeps the EPUB file’s original structure, fonts, and graphics.

Offline Functionality: No internet connection needed for offline use, great for handling documents safely and privately.

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Works perfectly on Windows Operating Systems of any version.

Spokeperson’s Statement

“We believe that language should never be a barrier to productivity.”

This update shows that Softaken is dedicated to making everyone feel welcome and giving users more authority. Adding support for multiple languages means that people all over the world can use our advanced applications without any problems.

Availability

You can download the multi-language version of Softaken EPUB to PDF Converter right away from the official Softaken website. Users who already have the software can update for free, and new users can try it out for free before buying the full version

About Softaken

Softaken Software makes effective, user-friendly solutions for converting documents, moving emails, and recovering lost data. Softaken still serves people and businesses all across the world, with an emphasis on security, simplicity, and performance.

Contact

Website: https://www.softaken.com/epub-to-pdf-converter

Email: Support@softaken.com