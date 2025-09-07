Dor-Mar Home Services Expands Plumbing Solutions with Comprehensive New Offerings in Central Ohio

Columbus, OH, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Dor-Mar Home Services (Dor-Mar Heating & Air Conditioning), a trusted leader in home maintenance solutions since 1961, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its plumbing division, introducing a comprehensive suite of plumbing services designed to meet the diverse needs of homeowners and businesses across Central Ohio. This strategic enhancement reinforces Dor-Mar’s commitment to delivering top-tier, reliable, and customer-focused home services.

With a legacy of excellence spanning over six decades, Dor-Mar Home Services continues to evolve to address the growing demands of its community. The newly expanded plumbing services include a wide range of solutions, from routine maintenance to emergency repairs, ensuring that customers have access to expert care for all their plumbing needs.

Comprehensive Plumbing Services Now Available

Dor-Mar Home Services is proud to offer the following plumbing services, each tailored to provide efficient, high-quality results. For details, visit https://dormarhvac.com/products-services/drain-cleaning-light-plumbing/

● Drain Cleaning: Using advanced techniques like hydro jetting and professional drain snaking, Dor-Mar clears stubborn clogs and restores optimal flow to drains, preventing backups and maintaining system efficiency.

● Sewer Line Repair and Replacement: From diagnosing sewer line issues with state-of-the-art camera inspections to performing trenchless repairs or full replacements, Dor-Mar ensures long-lasting solutions for sewer system challenges.

● Water Heater Installation and Repair: Dor-Mar specializes in both traditional and tankless water heater systems, offering expert installation, routine maintenance, and prompt repairs to ensure consistent hot water supply.

● Faucet and Fixture Installation: From modern kitchen faucets to bathroom fixtures, Dor-Mar provides professional installation and repair services to enhance functionality and aesthetic appeal.

● Pipe Repair and Replacement: Addressing leaks, bursts, or corrosion, Dor-Mar’s skilled technicians repair or replace damaged pipes to prevent water loss and property damage.

● Toilet Repair and Installation: Dor-Mar offers expert solutions for toilet issues, including clogs, leaks, and running toilets, as well as professional installation of new, water-efficient models.

● Sump Pump Services: Ensuring basements stay dry, Dor-Mar provides sump pump installation, maintenance, and repair to protect properties from flooding and water damage.

● Water Softener Installation: To combat hard water issues, Dor-Mar installs high-quality water softeners, improving water quality and extending the lifespan of appliances and plumbing systems.

● Emergency Plumbing Services: Available 24/7, Dor-Mar’s emergency response team addresses urgent plumbing issues like burst pipes or severe leaks, minimizing damage and restoring functionality quickly.

Why Choose Dor-Mar Home Services?

Dor-Mar Home Services stands out for its customer-centric approach, highly trained technicians, and dedication to quality. Each service is backed by a commitment to transparency, competitive pricing, and rapid response times. Whether it’s a minor faucet repair or a complex sewer line replacement, Dor-Mar delivers solutions that prioritize customer satisfaction and long-term reliability.

“We’re excited to expand our plumbing services to better serve the Central Ohio community,” said Steven Brewer, Co-Owner at Dor-Mar Home Services. “Our goal is to provide homeowners and businesses with peace of mind, knowing that their plumbing needs are handled by professionals who care about quality and trust.”

Serving Central Ohio with Excellence

Dor-Mar Home Services proudly serves Columbus and surrounding areas, including Newark, Zanesville, and all points in-between. The company’s expanded plumbing offerings complement its existing HVAC and air quality services, making Dor-Mar a one-stop solution for home maintenance and repair needs.

For more information about Dor-Mar’s new plumbing services or to schedule an appointment, visit dormarhvac.com or call 844.712.4822.

About Dor-Mar Home Services

Founded in 1961, Dor-Mar Home Services has been a cornerstone of home maintenance in Central Ohio for more than 60 years. Specializing in HVAC, plumbing, and indoor air quality solutions, Dor-Mar is dedicated to delivering exceptional service, innovative solutions, and unparalleled customer care. With a team of certified professionals and a commitment to community, Dor-Mar continues to set the standard for home services in the region.

Media Contact:

Steven Brewer

Dor-Mar Home Services

844.712.4822

webmaster@dormarhvac.com