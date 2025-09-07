Governor Meyer appoints new 13 members to Delaware Prosperity Partnership Board

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Governor Matt Meyer announced thirteen new appointments to the Delaware Prosperity Partnership Board following its August 18 quarterly meeting, during which new amendments were introduced and passed unanimously to expand the board’s membership to thirty-five and allow the Governor to appoint a designee to serve as co-chair in his place. In doing so, the Governor called on the Board to strengthen its focus on building an innovation- and entrepreneurship-driven economy in Delaware.

Since its creation, the Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) has served as Delaware’s leading public-private economic development organization, focused on business recruitment, retention, and expansion. While DPP has supported innovation and entrepreneurship in the past through resource connection, network building and leading Startup302, Governor Meyer is now elevating this work by making startups and entrepreneurial innovation a central component of its mission.

“Delaware’s economy is strongest when we turn new ideas into successful businesses that create jobs and opportunities right here at home,” Meyer said. “By making innovation and entrepreneurship a core part of DPP’s mission, we are positioning Delaware to compete nationally as a hub for startups and cutting-edge industries. With this talented group of board members, we will support local entrepreneurs, attract new investment, and build a future where the next generation of great companies chooses to start and grow in Delaware.”

Over the next three months, the DPP Board and staff will be working on a plan to add a new service focused on helping early-stage startups grow in Delaware. The goal is to combine access to early funding with hands-on support like commercialization guidance, help navigating grants, opportunities to partner with state agencies, and stronger connections to Delaware’s talent pipeline. This new effort will target high-growth sectors such as health innovation, advanced materials, financial services, and blue tech.

The board will also undergo a leadership change. After eight impactful years of service as Co-Chair of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, Rod Ward (CSC) has stepped down from the role. Moving forward, Rodger Levenson (WSFS) and Robert Herrera (9SDC and The Mill Space) will serve as Co-Chairs of the Board, bringing a combination of experience in finance and entrepreneurship to help lead DPP into its next chapter.

“Rod Ward has been a tireless advocate for the State of Delaware,” said Meyer. “We appreciate all he’s done to help create good-paying jobs and bolster Delaware’s economy.”

The 13 new members are:

Rob Herrera

Co-Chair of DPP, Governor’s Designee

Rob Herrera is Founder and Managing Partner of The Mill, Delaware’s largest coworking community, which has grown to more than 100,000 square feet. He is also a partner at 9th Street Development Company (9SDC), where he leads active development projects and architectural design, focusing on mixed-use, multifamily, and historic renovation projects that strengthen communities and support entrepreneurship. A former architect with Perkins Eastman and S9 Architects in New York City, Rob brings deep expertise in design, real estate, and business development to the Delaware Prosperity Partnership Board.

Zakiyyah Ali

Zakiyyah J. Ali is CEO of the Tech Council of Delaware, where she leads efforts to strengthen Delaware’s tech ecosystem through innovation, workforce development, and policy. With more than 20 years of experience in workforce and human resources leadership, she has built systems to connect businesses with skilled talent while expanding pathways to careers. She previously held leadership roles at The Vanguard Group and the City of Philadelphia and holds a master’s degree in Leadership Development from Pennsylvania State University–Great Valley.

Pat Callahan

Patrick Callahan is Director at LabWare and serves on the State of Delaware’s Commission on Artificial Intelligence. He has founded several successful companies in digital marketing and data science, including one acquired by LabWare. He also advises Acellus Health, the Data Innovation Lab, and has previously led Delaware’s Science and Technology Committee under the Prosperity initiative. He earned his degree from Drexel University and his law degree from Delaware School of Law.

Ed Capodanno

Ed Capodanno has served as President of Associated Builders and Contractors, Delaware Chapter, and the Construction Education Foundation of Delaware since 1993. He brings decades of experience in workforce training, business advocacy, and construction industry development. He has served on numerous boards and task forces including the Delaware Workforce Investment Board and Governor’s Workers’ Compensation Oversight Panel. Ed is a recognized civic leader and recipient of multiple community service awards.

Malcolm Coley

Malcolm Coley is Founder of ReadyPromptOne, host of Delaware’s first AI Summit, and CTO of Futures First Gaming, an ed-tech and esports company creating career pathways in STEM fields. He co-founded LocNation™, a global online community, and co-launched Spending Black Matters, a digital marketplace promoting economic empowerment. A 2023 Leadership Delaware Fellow and Delaware Business Times Top 40 Under 40 honoree, he serves on the Delaware Workforce Development Board and the Advisory Board for Morgan State University’s Center for Data Analytics.

Daniel Freeman

Dr. Dan Freeman is the Founding Director of Horn Entrepreneurship at the University of Delaware, which engages nearly 10% of UD students annually and supports commercialization and startup activity across the state. Under his leadership, Horn has become nationally ranked and secured more than $25 million in funding. His research and expertise focus on entrepreneurial leadership and innovation-driven economic development.

John Gavenonis

John Gavenonis is a senior executive with deep experience in business development and technology leadership. He previously served as vice president and general manager of Agilent Technologies’ $1 billion Chemistries and Supplies Division and held multiple senior roles at DuPont in R&D, marketing, and manufacturing. John serves on boards in the life sciences and innovation sectors and holds degrees in chemistry from MIT and U.C. Berkeley.

Jeanne Mell

Jeanne Mell is Principal of JMell Communications, advising innovation-focused organizations on strategy, branding, and impact. She previously held senior leadership roles at OraSure Technologies, the University City Science Center, and the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, where she drove economic development, entrepreneurship, and community engagement. Jeanne has served on multiple nonprofit and industry boards and has a background in national journalism.

Steve Montgomery

Steve Montgomery is the operating owner of The Starboard Restaurant Group, which includes several successful restaurants in Delaware and Maryland. He is also a board member of County Bank and an active community leader, co-founding Dewey Goes Pink and supporting numerous local charities. With decades of experience in hospitality, business growth, and community engagement, he brings deep ties to Delaware’s coastal economy.

Emilie Ninan

Emilie R. Ninan is Co-Chair of Ballard Spahr’s national Finance Department, where she advises governments, nonprofits, and businesses on public and commercial finance. She has extensive experience in structuring and negotiating bond and capital financing transactions that support economic development. Emilie holds a JD/MBA from Georgetown University, is a Fellow of the American College of Bond Counsel, and is recognized nationally as a leader in public finance law.

Suzanne Sysko Clough

Dr. Suzanne Sysko Clough is co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of AmalgamRx, a digital health company creating innovative solutions in partnership with life sciences and health systems. A physician and entrepreneur, she co-founded WellDoc, developer of the first FDA-cleared digital therapeutic, and Public Allies Delaware, a leading nonprofit for leadership and workforce development. Her expertise in healthcare innovation and public-private partnerships strengthens Delaware’s innovation economy.

Krishna Vaddi

Dr. Kris Vaddi is founder and CEO of Prelude Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cancer treatments. He previously served as CEO of Orsenix and held senior scientific leadership roles at Incyte, where he led programs resulting in the FDA approval of Jakafi® and Olumiant®. Dr. Vaddi holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Toxicology from the University of Florida.

Robert Wittig

Robert Wittig is Partner at DSM Commercial, bringing more than 35 years of experience in real estate brokerage and development. He has overseen the acquisition and development of more than 1.7 million square feet of commercial property for national and regional retailers. A lifelong Wilmington resident, he has served on nonprofit boards and actively supports community organizations while continuing his family’s legacy in real estate development.

