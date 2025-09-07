DMINashik Celebrates World Entrepreneurs’ Day 2025 with Shreekant Patil’s Startup Workshop & Student Pitching Competition

Nashik, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — On the occasion of World Entrepreneurs’ Day 2025, the Dr. Moonje Institute of Management & Computer Studies (DMINashik), Nashik, hosted a remarkable entrepreneurial program featuring Startup India Mentor and BIS India National Team Member CEng. Shreekant Patil as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker on August 21st, 2025. The day began at 10:00 a.m. with a workshop where more than 50 enthusiastic BBA and MBA students, along with faculty, gathered to gain valuable insights into entrepreneurship. Mr. Patil was felicitated by Prof. Shraddha Goel and Dr. Manoj Kumar Langote for his outstanding contributions in guiding startups and promoting innovation.

During the session, he shared his entrepreneurial journey, discussed the significance of Startup India and Government support schemes, and inspired students to seize opportunities through national level platforms such as Eureka 2025 at IIT Bombay, National Entrepreneurship Challenge, Smart India Hackathon 2025, and India Skills Competition 2025. His interactive talk concluded with an engaging Q&A session, leaving students motivated and empowered to pursue their startup ideas. Later in the afternoon, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., the institute conducted the National Entrepreneurship Challenge – Pitching Competition, with CEng. Shreekant Patil serving as the Chief Jury. Shreekant Patil has been nominated by IIT Bombay as Jury Member and Mentor for NEC and Eureka 2025.

Several student teams presented innovative business pitches with great enthusiasm and professionalism. After carefully evaluating the pitches, Mr. Shreekant Patil selected three outstanding teams who will represent Dr. Moonje Institute at the upcoming IIT Bombay NEC competition. He also guided participants on the art of startup pitching, presentation skills, business model structuring, and essential tips to succeed in high-level competitions. Speaking on the occasion, Shreekant Patil highlighted the importance of empowering young talent, encouraging innovation, and nurturing future entrepreneurs to support India’s vision of becoming a global leader in innovation and a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The day-long program not only motivated students but also created a strong platform for them to explore entrepreneurship as a career path while gaining first-hand mentorship and exposure from an industry leader.