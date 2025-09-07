Beyond Intranet Launches New Intranet Portal to Empower Employee Collaboration and Engagement

Chicago, USA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Beyond Intranet, a leader in delivering modern workplace solutions, today announced the launch of its new intranet portal designed to transform the way employees connect, collaborate, and access critical information. The portal serves as a centralized hub for communication, resources, and digital workplace tools, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and employee engagement.

The intranet portal introduces a wide range of features tailored to improve efficiency and collaboration across teams. From seamless document sharing and HR self-service tools to a comprehensive knowledge base and company-wide announcements, the platform is designed to provide employees with everything they need in one place.

“The launch of our intranet portal is a major milestone in our digital transformation journey,” said Piyush Goel, CEO of Beyond Intranet. “This platform will help break down silos, improve transparency, and empower our employees with the resources they need to succeed. It reflects our commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation, and engagement at every level of the organization.”

Among the portal’s key features are:

Centralized Communication – Company news, leadership updates, and announcements in one easily accessible space.

Collaboration Tools – Discussion forums, team spaces, and chat integrations to enhance teamwork.

Document Management – A secure, organized system for storing and sharing documents.

HR Services – Access to policies, forms, and self-service HR requests for improved efficiency.

Knowledge Base – A searchable repository of best practices, FAQs, and learning resources.

The portal is not only designed to streamline daily tasks but also to foster a sense of community and belonging. By bringing together employees from different departments and locations, it aims to strengthen Beyond Intranet’s culture and support knowledge-sharing across the workforce.

Employees are encouraged to log in to the portal today, explore its features, and begin using it as part of their daily workflows. Training sessions, guides, and support resources will be available to ensure a smooth transition and maximize adoption.

About Beyond Intranet

Beyond Intranet is a trusted provider of modern digital workplace solutions designed to enhance collaboration, productivity, and employee engagement. With years of expertise in building intuitive intranet platforms and business applications, Beyond Intranet continues to help organizations drive digital transformation and create connected workplace experiences.