The Big Reveal: Addact and Addxp Merge to Create a Stronger Digital Future

Ahmedabad, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Addact, a leading Sitecore service provider, and Addxp, a trusted name in Umbraco, Strapi, Contentful, Contentstack and Kentico CMS development services, are proud to announce their official merger. This strategic union combines the strengths of both organizations to deliver end-to-end digital transformation that empower businesses worldwide. 

A Shared Vision for Innovation 

The merger represents more than just growth, it’s a commitment to a shared vision of innovation, excellence, and customer success. By coming together, Addact and Addxp aim to expand their service offerings, strengthen technical expertise, and provide businesses with a unified digital partner. 

“Joining forces with Addxp allows us to accelerate innovation and expand our global reach while staying true to our core values of delivering meaningful digital experiences,” said Jayes &, Maulik Founder of Addact. 

What Clients Can Expect 

  • Seamless Continuity: Current Sitecore CMS services will continue without interruption. 
  • Expanded Expertise: Broader capabilities across Sitecore, Umbraco, Strapi, Kentico, Contentful, Contentstack and more. 
  • Greater Value: A consolidated team offering innovative, future-ready digital AI-powered services. 

Strengthening Teams and Culture 

The merger also marks an exciting step for employees of both organizations, creating opportunities for professional growth, collaboration, and innovation in delivering impactful web development services. 

About Addact 

Addact is a Sitecore CMS service provider specializing in creating world-class digital experiences for global clients. With a decade of expertise, Addact has been driving innovation in Sitecore implementation, consulting, and digital transformation. 

About Addxp 

Addxp is a digital services company delivering development expertise in Umbraco, Strapi, Kentico, and other CMS platforms. The company has built a reputation for delivering scalable, secure, and customer-centric digital solutions. 

Media Contact 

Addact Team 

info@addact.net 

Contact: +91 94277 22717 

www. Addact.net 

