Layna Activewear Launches Premium Women’s Activewear Collection Across Australia

Newcastle, NSW, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Layna Activewear, an Australian-based brand, is excited to announce the launch of its premium women’s activewear collection, designed for performance, style, and comfort.

The new line includes high-performance leggings, supportive sports bras, and versatile workout tops—all created with quality fabrics and modern designs to empower women in every movement. With a focus on inclusivity and functionality, the collection offers a perfect balance between fashion and performance for training, yoga, or everyday wear.

“Our mission at Layna Activewear is to deliver products that help women look and feel their best while staying active,” said a Layna Activewear spokesperson. “We’ve created a collection that merges premium quality with accessible pricing so women everywhere can train with confidence.”

The full range is available online at Layna.com.au, with fast nationwide shipping and free delivery on orders over $100. Members also enjoy exclusive discounts and early access to new collections.

For more information or to shop the collection, visit: https://layna.com.au