Future Electronics Announces Future Tech Day: Dallas – Driving Innovation in Power & Connectivity

Posted on 2025-09-07 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

Montreal, Canada, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is proud to announce its upcoming Future Tech Day: Dallas taking place on September 9th, 2025, at Topgolf The Colony, TX.

This highly anticipated event will bring together engineers, designers, and industry professionals to explore the latest advancements in Power and Connectivity. Through hands-on demonstrations, expert-led classes, and a dynamic supplier expo, attendees will gain insight into next-generation technologies shaping the future of electronics design and manufacturing.

Event Highlights

Future Tech Day: Dallas offers attendees free access to an interactive, full-day program:
Supplier Expo: 19 booths featuring leading semiconductor suppliers and technology innovators, with live product demos and hands-on experiences.
Expert-Led Classes: 8 sessions hosted by product specialists and industry experts, offering deep dives into design trends and solutions in Power/Analog, Wireless, FPGA, Sensor, Interconnect, and emerging applications.
Networking Opportunities: Engage with industry peers, technology leaders, and Future Electronics’ supplier partners.

Event Details

Topgolf The Colony
3760 Blair Oaks Drive
The Colony, TX 75056
Tuesday, September 9th, 2025
9:00 AM – 7:00 PM CST

Registration is now open. Reserve your free spot today to be part of this exciting day of innovation, learning, and collaboration.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

