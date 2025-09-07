From Start-Up to Fitness Authority: The Alpha Coach Growth Story

Delhi, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — From startup to national reach, Alpha Coach now supports 6,000+ verified coaches and 350,000+ fitness app users.

Alpha Coach, a fitness-tech company based in India, has evolved from a small start-up into one of the country’s most trusted platforms for health and fitness. Founded with the simple goal of making fitness more accessible and reliable, the company now offers a wide range of solutions, including a verified coach directory, a smart nutrition app and corporate wellness programs.

Alpha Coach was founded by a group of fitness enthusiasts who recognized a common challenge: while many people wanted to get healthier, they often felt lost about where to begin. The market was crowded with apps and trainers, yet few offered the kind of trusted, structured guidance people truly needed. The team set out to create a platform designed to be simple, smart, and reliable, built to work for real people and their everyday lives.

Challenges in the Beginning

Like many start-ups, Alpha Coach faced its share of early hurdles. At the time, online fitness had yet to earn people’s trust, verifying coaches was difficult, and the market was crowded with untrained or unqualified experts. To overcome these challenges, the company focused on building credibility; introducing a rigorous verification process for every coach, creating feedback tools to ensure transparency, and developing an app that was simple and easy for anyone to use.

Big Milestones Along the Way

Over the years, Alpha Coach has expanded its impact across the fitness ecosystem. Today, the platform features more than 6,000 verified fitness and nutrition coaches and serves over 350,000 users through its nutrition and tracking app. It has introduced corporate wellness programs for Indian companies, launched mentorship initiatives to support fitness coaches, and built partnerships with leading training academies, gyms, and fitness creators.

What Makes Alpha Coach Different

India has no shortage of fitness apps, but Alpha Coach has set itself apart by focusing on trust, real results, and ongoing support. The platform lists verified coaches, ensuring users never encounter fake profiles and provides simple, easy-to-follow fitness and nutrition plans. The Alpha Coach App allows seamless progress tracking, while also offering tools that help coaches grow their businesses. By combining smart technology with human expertise, Alpha Coach delivers value to both users and professionals alike.

Stories That Show the Impact

Behind Alpha Coach’s growth are stories of transformation. A mother in Indore managed her PCOS symptoms and regained her health with the support of her coach. In Hyderabad, a young man improved his fitness to the point where his doctor reduced his diabetes medication. And in Pune, a fitness coach doubled her income by using the platform’s business tools. These are a few amongst many stories that reflect how Alpha Coach is creating meaningful change for both users and professionals.

Ketan Mavinkurve, CEO and co-founder of Alpha Coach, shared:

“We didn’t want to build just another app. We wanted to create something people could trust. Our goal has always been to help people feel better, live better, and grow stronger, with the right coach by their side.”

Looking ahead, Alpha Coach is preparing for its next phase of growth. The company is building AI-powered habit tracking tools and enhancing coach discovery to make it even easier for users to find the right support. It is also expanding corporate wellness partnerships with more than 60 companies and launching new tools designed to help coaches grow their businesses. Together, these initiatives are paving the way for a global rollout in 2026.

From an idea to a platform creating real impact, Alpha Coach has grown by focusing on trust and transformation. Today, it is helping thousands of people across India live healthier, more active lives.

About Alpha Coach

Alpha Coach is a leading nutrition and fitness platform designed to transform the way India eats, trains, and lives. The app combines personalized meal tracking, adaptive diet coaching, and access to the country’s largest verified network of coaches and gyms, with more than 6,000 certified coaches and over 800 gyms. By bringing together expert guidance and a supportive community, Alpha Coach helps users achieve sustainable, real-world results.

For updates and news, follow Alpha Coach on Instagram at @alphacoachapp.

Vanessa Dsouza

connect@alphacoach.app

+91 88288 28106