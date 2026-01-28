National Store LLC Introduces the Canon EOS R6 Mark III to Elevate Professional Photography and Videography

Dubai, UAE, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC is proud to announce the arrival of the Canon EOS R6 Mark III, the latest full-frame mirrorless camera designed to empower photographers and videographers with unmatched performance, versatility, and creative control. With significant upgrades in imaging, speed, and video capabilities, this advanced Canon camera is now available through National Store LLC as part of its premium camera lineup.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III features a powerful 32.5‑megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, delivering exceptional detail and image quality for both stills and video. This higher resolution sensor gives creators greater flexibility for cropping and delivers stunning sharpness in every shot. The camera also maintains impressive shooting speeds, capable of up to 40 frames per second with an electronic shutter and 12 fps with a mechanical shutter, ensuring professionals never miss the decisive moment.

Video creators will find the EOS R6 Mark III particularly compelling, thanks to its advanced 7K RAW video recording at up to 60p, along with oversampled 4K at 60p for rich, cinematic footage. The camera includes industry-level tools such as Canon Log 2 and Canon Log 3, waveform monitoring, and multiple gamma recording options, giving videographers maximum control over their workflow and creative output.

The EOS R6 Mark III also boasts a revamped autofocus system built on Canon’s renowned Dual Pixel CMOS AF II technology, offering reliable and intelligent subject tracking, even in challenging lighting conditions. For added durability and professional use, the camera incorporates a robust magnesium alloy body with advanced weather sealing, making it suitable for demanding environments.

“We are thrilled to bring the Canon EOS R6 Mark III to our customers,” said the PR team at National Store LLC. “This camera represents a significant leap forward in hybrid imaging performance and aligns with our commitment to providing creators with the best tools available.”

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III is now available at National Store LLC. Photographers, content creators, and videographers looking to elevate their work are invited to explore this cutting‑edge camera and experience next‑generation performance firsthand.

