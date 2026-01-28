National Store LLC Showcases How the Canon EOS C50 Empowers Hybrid Filmmaking and Content Creation

Dubai, UAE, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC, a leading provider of Canon video cameras, is excited to highlight how the Canon EOS C50 is transforming the world of hybrid filmmaking and content creation. Designed to blend professional cinema‑grade video with powerful photo features, the EOS C50 delivers extraordinary versatility for creators across industries, from independent filmmakers to digital content producers.

As video content continues to dominate media platforms and storytelling formats evolve, creators need tools that can adapt to both cinematic storytelling and dynamic digital workflows. The Canon EOS C50 rises to this challenge by combining robust video performance with intuitive functionality, all in a compact and adaptable design.

Key Features That Empower Creators:

7K 60p Internal RAW Cinema Recording & 4K 120p — Capture stunning, high‑resolution footage with the freedom to oversample for rich detail and cinematic clarity.

Open Gate Recording — Utilise the entire full‑frame sensor for maximum creative latitude, giving filmmakers greater flexibility in post‑production reframing and aspect ratios.

32 MP Full‑Frame Still Capture — Seamlessly switch between video and still photography, ensuring hybrid creators never miss a moment.

Dual Base ISO & Wide Dynamic Range — Achieve excellent performance in varied lighting conditions with enhanced low‑light sensitivity and exceptional tonal detail.

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II — Enjoy precise and intelligent autofocus tracking across subjects for consistently sharp footage.

Professional Connectivity & Audio Support — With XLR inputs on the detachable handle, HDMI Type‑A, USB‑C, and timecode ports, the EOS C50 is ready for studio and field production.

Vertical UI & Streaming Support — Optimised for modern content formats, including upright filming and direct IP livestreaming to platforms or production systems.

“We’re proud to showcase the EOS C50’s ability to support both cinematic projects and fast‑paced digital workflows,” said the PR team at National Store LLC. “Its hybrid capabilities and professional‑level features make it an indispensable tool for creators aiming to push their creative boundaries.”

The Canon EOS C50 is now featured at National Store LLC, offering creators access to one of the most flexible and powerful cinema‑style imaging tools available today. For more information or to experience the Canon video camera in person, visit National Store LLC.

About National Store LLC

National Store LLC is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.

Contact Number: +971 4 353 5365

Email ID – info@nationalstore.ae