NGI Trenchless Pipe & Sewer Repair: Metro Atlanta’s Trusted Leader in Innovative Trenchless Solutions

Woodstock, GA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — NGI Trenchless Pipe & Sewer Repair, also known as North Georgia Pipelining, proudly announces its continued role as a trusted leader in trenchless pipe and sewer repair services across Metro Atlanta. Headquartered in Woodstock, GA, NGI operates daily from 7 AM to 8 PM, bringing high-performance, minimally invasive solutions to residential, commercial, and municipal customers.

With a 5-star Google rating and a growing reputation built on innovation, customer trust, and results-driven service, NGI has become the go-to provider for expert drain and sewer system solutions. The company’s standout commitment—the “Clean Drain Guarantee”—ensures every project is handled with precision, care, and customer satisfaction at its core.

Since its founding in 2010, NGI has consistently delivered cutting-edge trenchless technology to communities across the region. From Atlanta, Roswell, Marietta, Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, and Johns Creek, to broader coverage across Fulton and Cherokee Counties, NGI is known for excellence in:

Trenchless Pipe Lining (CIPP, cast iron lining, UV Speedy Light)

Drain Cleaning & Hydro Jetting

Sewer Camera Inspections

Pipe Coating

Storm & Roof Drain Rehabilitation

Manhole Rehabilitation

“At NGI, we’re proud to help customers avoid disruptive and costly excavation with advanced trenchless solutions,” said the company’s founder. “We started in 2010 with the mission to bring cleaner, smarter, and longer-lasting sewer repair to the Southeast—and today, our technology and dedication are stronger than ever.”

NGI continues to lead the way in trenchless innovation, combining eco-friendly methods, advanced diagnostic tools, and a client-first approach. Whether solving urgent sewer issues or planning long-term infrastructure upgrades, NGI is committed to building healthier communities through smarter pipe repair.

Schedule a Consultation Today

Homeowners, property managers, and businesses in Metro Atlanta are invited to discover the NGI difference. Learn more or schedule a consultation at northgeorgiapipelining.com or call (404) 860-2022.

About NGI Trenchless Pipe & Sewer Repair

North Georgia Pipelining (NGI) has been a leader in trenchless sewer and pipe solutions since 2010. Based in Woodstock, GA, NGI serves Metro Atlanta with innovative, eco-conscious, and non-invasive solutions for pipe restoration and drain systems across residential, commercial, and municipal sectors.