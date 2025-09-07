Year-End Jewellery Trade Opportunities Begin Here – Register for IJT AUTUMN 2025

YOKOHAMA, Japan, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — International Jewellery Tokyo AUTUMN (IJT AUTUMN), the foremost year-end jewellery trade show in Japan, is set to take place from 29 to 31 October 2025 at Pacifico Yokohama. Organised by RX Japan, a leading name in global trade exhibitions, this 13th edition of IJT AUTUMN is set to draw approximately 13,000 high-purchasing-power buyers from Japan, China, and across Asia. The event remains a vital driving force for the industry, connecting buyers directly with some of the most sought-after products and suppliers.

This year’s show will feature an impressive 400 exhibitors, showcasing over 810,000 products, spanning the spectrum from opulent fine jewellery and stylish light jewellery to exquisite loose natural stones, minerals, and handcrafted creations. This diverse range ensures that buyers have access to one of the largest collections in the industry, with the added benefit of exclusive pricing to secure advantageous deals.

Advantages for Industry Buyers

Attendees at IJT AUTUMN will experience a wealth of opportunities to elevate their business:

Exceptional Product Choice : Gain access to one of the widest selections of jewellery and jewellery-related offerings, tailored to keep pace with evolving market trends and customer demand.

Gain access to one of the widest selections of jewellery and jewellery-related offerings, tailored to keep pace with evolving market trends and customer demand. Regional and International Networking: Engage directly with leading industry exhibitors and suppliers from Japan and beyond, fostering relationships that generate both immediate and future value.

Market Expertise: Explore insights into seasonal trends and the latest offerings, equipping buyers with the knowledge needed to make informed and impactful purchasing decisions.

For high-level buyers seeking to expand their inventory, discover new collection launches, or capitalise on the growing market demand, IJT AUTUMN offers both an invaluable opportunity and a proven platform for success.

Enhanced Planning with New Product Search Page

RX Japan proudly announces the launch of a newly developed product search page, now live on the IJT AUTUMN website as of 21 August. With this intuitive digital tool, buyers can efficiently preview and filter through the vast array of products being showcased at the event, optimising their time on the show floor. The page has been designed to make preparations easier and more strategic, ensuring that attendees can prioritise must-see exhibitors and items.

Adding to a Legacy of Excellence

“This 13th edition of IJT AUTUMN underscores the show’s prestige as a mainstay in the international jewellery business,” stated Mr. Yoshihito Waki, IJT Show Director.

“As part of RX Japan’s strategically crafted trio of jewellery shows, IJT AUTUMN shines as the ultimate purchasing opportunity for businesses preparing for year-end sales. The event’s perfectly timed schedule ensures that buyers and exhibitors can capitalise on the seasonal demand for jewellery while forging industry-leading connections and transactions. We are proud to maintain our leadership in facilitating growth through world-class exhibitions, and we are confident that this year’s event will deliver outstanding results for all participants.”

By bringing together diverse exhibitors and high-purchasing-power buyers in an environment crafted to foster connections and growth, IJT AUTUMN stands as an essential event for businesses looking to end the year on a high note.

Discover everything IJT AUTUMN 2025 has to offer and secure your visitor registration at https://regist.reedexpo.co.jp/expo/IJTA/?lg=en&tp=inv_qr&ec=IJT&em=release-aug. Visit International Jewellery Tokyo AUTUMN to explore event details and check out the Product Directory to discover must-see products and exhibitors.