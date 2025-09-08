Lucintel Forecasts Smart Port Market to Reach $13.6 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-09-08 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global smart port market looks promising with opportunities in the seaport and inland port markets. The global smart port market is expected to reach an estimated $13.6 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 22.2% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing government initiatives for smart port, growing maritime transportation, and rising adoption of IoT technology.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in aswani market to 2031 by element (terminal automation and cargo handling, port community system, smart safety and security, traffic management system, and smart port infrastructure), technology (process automation, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and blockchain), throughput capacity (extensively busy ports, moderately busy ports, and scarcely busy ports), port type (seaports and inland ports), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that process automation is expected to remain the largest technology segment over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of industry 4.0 technology by seaports to increase capacity.

Within this market, seaports will remain the larger port type segment as seaports have been equipped with powerful digital technology, smart sensors, and IoT, which helps in enhancing the operational productivity and also makes cargo management easier for the port authorities.

APAC will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of increasing investment in ports for new technologies, like artificial intelligence and blockchain, and strong development in trade business in countries, like Singapore and Hong Kong.

ABB, IBM, Kaleris, Siemens, General Electric, Cisco, Trelleborg, ZPMC, Liebherr, Accentureare arebthe major suppliers in the smart port providers.

