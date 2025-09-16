Actigraphy Device Market Witnesses M&A Activity Among Top Players

The global actigraphy device market size was valued at USD 2.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.09% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome.

The aging population, which is more prone to sleep disturbances, is also fueling demand for actigraphy devices. In addition, advancements in technology—such as more accurate, user-friendly devices with enhanced data analysis capabilities—are further accelerating market expansion.

The burden of sleep-related issues is substantial. According to The State of Sleep Health in America report (2023), between 50 and 70 million individuals in the U.S. suffer from sleep disorders. Moreover, about 84 million adults—roughly 1 in 3—experience insufficient and fragmented sleep, falling short of recommended health standards.

Demographic trends amplify the market opportunity. UN projections highlight that the global population aged 65 and older has doubled over the past 50 years, rising from 5.5% in 1974 to 10.3% in 2024. By 2074, this share is expected to double again, reaching 20.7%. Older adults often experience insomnia, fragmented sleep, and other disorders that impair quality of life. Actigraphy devices, offering a convenient and non-invasive way to track sleep patterns, are increasingly adopted by healthcare providers to assess conditions, personalize treatments, and monitor interventions in elderly patients.

With the global senior population steadily increasing, the need for effective sleep management solutions is anticipated to drive significant growth in the actigraphy device market.

Key Market Insights:

North America dominated the market with a share of 35.76% in 2024.

The U.S. accounted for a major share of the regional market in 2024.

By application, the sleep disorders segment led the market in 2024.

By end-use, healthcare providers were the dominant segment in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 2.64 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.67 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 26.09%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Market players are pursuing strategies such as product launches, approvals, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their presence and gain a competitive edge. These developments are expected to accelerate growth of the actigraphy device industry over the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In October 2024, ActiGraph, a leader in wearable technology and scientific services for clinical drug development and academic research, partnered with Indivi, a TechBio company leveraging smartphones to advance precision medicine in neuroscience R&D.

Key Players:

ActiGraph, LLC

Fibion Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

CamNtech Ltd

Empatica Inc.

ActivInsights Ltd

neurocare group AG

Conclusion:

The actigraphy device market is poised for rapid growth, driven by the rising prevalence of sleep disorders, technological advancements, and the expanding aging population. These factors collectively position actigraphy devices as a critical tool in improving sleep health and overall well-being.