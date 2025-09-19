Particle Size Analysis Market Gains Momentum with Tech Advancements

In 2022, the global particle size analysis market was valued at USD 381.0 million. Forecasts indicate it will reach USD 578.83 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% over the period from 2023 to 2030. Key factors fuelling this growth include intense research in nanotechnology and increasing demand across numerous sectors such as automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.

Innovations in precision and flexibility of particle size analysis methods are being adopted increasingly, improving integration into systems. Advances in instruments and software are enhancing accuracy, speed, and usability, rendering them more accessible and valuable in diverse industries.

Pharmaceutical demand is a major driver: with tighter regulatory requirements, drug safety, advanced delivery systems, and the precise control of particle size in dosage forms are vital. Particle size analysis helps ensure compliance, reduce waste, optimise processes, and improve product quality.

Other contributing factors include improved healthcare infrastructure, rising consumer purchasing power, ongoing growth in diagnostics, and increased production of pharmaceutical products. Markets are also responding to the need for environmentally friendly, bio-based analytical methods in multiple countries, which correspond with strict regulatory frameworks demanding higher quality control.

Market Size & Forecast

The market size in 2022 stood at USD 381.0 million.

By 2030, it is projected to reach USD 578.83 million, reflecting a CAGR of 5.4% between 2023 and 2030.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for 45.6% of global revenue. North America is well established and is expected to maintain steady growth.

By dispersion type, wet particle dispersion is projected to see especially strong growth, with a growth rate of 33.4% anticipated from 2023 to 2030.

Among end-use sectors, healthcare is expected to expand at a robust rate (20.1%) during the same forecast period.

By technology, laser diffraction held a sizable slice of the market in 2022, owning a 31.4% share.

Asia Pacific, already the largest region in 2022, is expected to continue dominating, driven by strong industrialization, growing pharmaceutical sectors, and expanding adoption of particle size analysis in industries like chemicals, electronics, environmental monitoring, and food & beverages.

Technology improvements will continue to play a central role, especially for industries with rigorous standards (such as automotive, aerospace, advanced materials), supporting demand for methods that offer high accuracy and fine control of particle characteristics.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market is quite fragmented, with many players ranging from small- to large-scale manufacturers and suppliers. Companies are competing on customization, precision, breadth of instrument offerings, and geographic reach. Common strategies include mergers & acquisitions, establishing new manufacturing capacities, forming distribution partnerships, and expanding into evolving markets.

For example, in May 2023, one company entered an exclusive partnership with another to distribute a specific image-sizer instrument (measuring 20 µm to 20 mm) for powders and bulk solids, enhancing capabilities in size and shape measurement. Such collaborations are indicative of how firms are positioning themselves to meet demand across diverse materials and regulatory environments.

Key Companies List

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Horiba Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Microtrac Inc. (Verder Scientific GmbH & Co. KG)

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Anton Paar GmbH

Brookhaven Instruments

Fritsch GmbH

Mettler Toledo

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

Conclusion

Overall, the particle size analysis market is on a steady growth trajectory, underpinned by rising demand in sectors like pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and high-technology industries. Regions like Asia Pacific are leading due to their industrial expansion and increasing focus on regulatory compliance and quality. Technological progress—instruments, software, and methods—along with strategies among companies to innovate and partner, are reinforcing the market’s capacity to meet evolving precision requirements. The coming years are likely to see continued emphasis on wet dispersion techniques, healthcare applications, and laser diffraction technology as central growth areas.

