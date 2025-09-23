COPD And Asthma Therapeutics Market 2030: The Role of Telemedicine

The global COPD and asthma therapeutics market size is anticipated to reach USD 155.25 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market’s growth is propelled by a rising prevalence of respiratory disorders worldwide.

Urbanization, increasing exposure to air pollutants, tobacco smoke, and occupational hazards have significantly contributed to the surge in cases of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. According to the World Health Organization, COPD is projected to become the third leading cause of death globally by 2030, underscoring the urgent need for effective treatment solutions. This growing patient pool has intensified demand for advanced therapeutics, including inhalers, nebulizers, and biologic drugs, thereby driving market expansion.

Technological advancements in drug delivery systems have further catalyzed market growth. The development of smart inhalers, portable nebulizers, and digital health platforms has revolutionized the management of chronic respiratory diseases. These innovations enable real-time patient adherence and symptom control monitoring, enhancing treatment outcomes and reducing healthcare costs associated with hospitalizations and exacerbations. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in long-acting bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and targeted biologics that offer improved efficacy and reduced side effects, aligning with the shift toward personalized medicine.

Government initiatives and healthcare infrastructure improvements across developed and emerging economies have also played a pivotal role in supporting market growth. Many countries are implementing proactive screening programs and awareness campaigns to promote early diagnosis and management of asthma and COPD in regions such as the Asia Pacific. Policy frameworks that reward clinical efficacy while managing costs have facilitated broader access to innovative therapies. The approval and launch of novel biologics targeting eosinophilic inflammation and other disease-modifying pathways have transformed treatment paradigms, moving beyond symptom control toward long-term disease management.

The increasing adoption of combination therapies and fixed-dose inhalers has further strengthened the market. These therapies simplify treatment regimens, improve patient adherence, and reduce the risk of exacerbations. Products like AstraZeneca’s Breztri and GSK’s Trelegy Ellipta have demonstrated strong commercial performance, reflecting the growing preference for once-daily, multi-action formulations. As the market continues to evolve, integrating artificial intelligence and telemedicine into respiratory care is expected to enhance patient engagement and enable more personalized, efficient treatment strategies.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on drug class, the Anti-IgE and Anti-IL monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 22.72% in 2024.

Based on device/product, the inhalers segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

Based on indication, the asthma segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

North America COPD and asthma therapeutics and market held the largest revenue share 40.1% in 2024.

The COPD and asthma therapeutics industry in the U.S. held the largest revenue share in 2024.

In January 2025, Cipla launched the CipAir mobile application, offering the first line of screening for asthma. This app assists in understanding the chances of having asthma, enabling timely diagnosis and treatment.

COPD And Asthma Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global COPD and asthma therapeutics market based on drug class, device/product, technology/software, indication, distribution channel, and region:

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Bronchodilators Corticosteroids Leukotriene Modifiers Anti-IgE and Anti-IL Monoclonal Antibodies Combination Therapy Others

Device/Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Inhalers



Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI) Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) Soft Mist Inhalers (SMI) Nebulizers Jet Mesh Ultrasonic Oxygen Therapy Devices

Technology/Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Smart Inhalers with Bluetooth Connectivity AI-based Respiratory Monitoring Platforms Mobile Apps for Symptom Tracking Digital Adherence and Reminder Systems Telepulmonology Solutions

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Asthma COPD

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Drug Stores

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand Latin America Brazil Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



List of Key Players in the COPD And Asthma Therapeutics Market

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GSK plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Sanofi

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BD

Covis Pharma

Findair Sp. z o. o.

Novartis AG

Cipla Ltd.

Chiesi Air

