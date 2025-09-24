Pea Starch Market Growth Driven by Plant-Based Food Industry Demand

The global pea starch market was valued at USD 91.7 million in 2023 and is forecast to grow to USD 203.6 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1 % from 2024 to 2030. The rising prevalence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance, which fuels demand for gluten-free food products, is among the principal growth drivers.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, the North American region led the pea starch market, with the U.S. serving as the major national contributor within North America.

By product type, the food segment accounted for the largest share (35.1 %) in 2023.

Among functional uses, gelling accounted for the greatest revenue share at 36.3 % in 2023.

In terms of end-use, the food & beverage sector held the dominant position.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 market size: USD 91.7 million

2030 projected market size: USD 203.6 million

CAGR (2024–2030): 12.1 %

North America was the largest regional market in 2023.

The versatility of pea starch across applications such as food & beverage products, pet food, and pharmaceuticals reinforces its growth potential. Increasing public awareness of its health benefits — for example, high fiber and protein content — further supports market expansion.

Shifts in dietary patterns, particularly the growth in vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, are pushing demand toward plant-based ingredients like pea starch. Meanwhile, extraction and processing techniques are evolving: traditional processes are gradually being replaced with advanced methods, such as ultrasonic extraction, to improve efficiency and quality. As technology continues to mature, manufacturers are exploring and adopting more efficient production methods.

Regional Insights

North America led in 2023, aided by advanced industrial adoption and strong manufacturing infrastructure.

In the U.S., changing consumer lifestyles and evolving food preferences have positioned pea starch as a viable and cost-effective alternative in many formulations.

Europe is emerging as a promising market, supported by public health concerns such as obesity and rising interest in weight management products. Germany is expected to be a focal point, bolstered by fitness and wellness trends.

Asia Pacific is forecast to deliver robust growth, driven by increasing demand for processed food ingredients in populous economies. In particular, China saw strong expansion in 2023, propelled by higher disposable incomes, greater pea production, and an intensifying focus on health and wellness.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Several major firms shape the pea starch market. These players frequently pursue strategic initiatives — mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations — to expand market share and strengthen competitive positioning.

Key Companies (Leading Players)

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Dakota Ingredients

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

Puris

Vestkorn

Roquette Frères

Sanstar Limited

Emsland Group

Nutri-Pea

Aminola

Recent notable developments include:

In May 2024, Roquette launched a hydroxypropyl pea starch premix (LYCAGEL/Flex) tailored for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical softgel capsules, enabling more customizable formulations.

In June 2024, Bunge formed a collaboration with Golden Fields (a European agricultural company) to supply new protein concentrates. Golden Fields built a dedicated production facility in Liepaja, Latvia, specifically to support this partnership.

Conclusion

In summary, the pea starch market is poised for significant growth from 2024 to 2030, driven by consumer demand for gluten-free, plant-based, and clean-label ingredients. Technological advancements in extraction and processing, along with shifting dietary trends, further underpin expansion. While North America currently dominates, regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific offer strong opportunities. Key players continue to innovate through product development and strategic partnerships. As awareness of health and sustainability gains traction globally, pea starch’s multifunctional properties make it a compelling ingredient in food, feed, and industrial applications alike.

