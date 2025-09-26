WagerGeeks and Betworks Consulting Forge Strategic Partnership to Transform Africa’s Gaming & Betting Landscape

Indore, India, 2025-08-27 — /EPR Network/ — WagerGeeks, a global leader in iGaming software, has joined forces with Betworks Consulting (BWC), a trusted African gaming consultancy, to deliver next-generation betting solutions tailored for Africa’s booming market. This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward revolutionizing the African betting ecosystem with world-class technology and localized expertise.

With Africa’s gaming and betting market growing at an unprecedented pace, the partnership between WagerGeeks and BWC is designed to deliver platforms and products that meet the region’s evolving demands. By combining WagerGeeks’ proven track record in betting software development with BWC’s deep-rooted understanding of local markets, operators across the continent will now gain access to a powerful mix of innovation, strategy, and industry knowledge.

What the Partnership Delivers?

Global Innovation + Local Expertise: Operators benefit from advanced technology paired with insights tailored to Africa’s diverse markets.

Scalable & Customizable Solutions: Platforms designed to grow alongside operators, ensuring flexibility and long-term sustainability.

Empowering Operators: A shared vision to help businesses unlock new growth opportunities while delivering enhanced betting experiences to players.

By merging WagerGeeks’ innovation with BWC’s local expertise, we are creating a foundation that will redefine trust, performance, and player engagement across the continent.

Looking Ahead

The joint initiative between WagerGeeks and Betworks Consulting comes at a time when operators in Africa are seeking cutting-edge sportsbook solutions, scalable platforms, and risk management tools to stay ahead of competition. This partnership aims to meet those requirements by providing end-to-end, customizable iGaming development services that empower operators and fuel industry-wide growth.

As the gaming landscape in Africa evolves, WagerGeeks and BWC are committed to ensuring operators remain future-ready. With a strong emphasis on innovation, scalability, and trust, this partnership is set to reshape the betting experience across the continent.

About WagerGeeks

WagerGeeks is a global betting software provider specializing in scalable, high-performance platforms for sportsbooks, casinos, and iGaming operators worldwide.

Media Contact:

Manish Prajapat

CEO

info@wagergeeks.com