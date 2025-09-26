Revolutionize On-Demand Services with a Feature-Rich Gojek Clone App

RAJKOT, India, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — Applionsoft, a cutting-edge solution for on-demand services, today announced the launch of its comprehensive multi-service platform designed to empower entrepreneurs and businesses to establish robust on-demand operations efficiently. This feature-rich app bridges the gap between customers, service providers, and vendors, offering seamless experiences for rides, deliveries, and other on-demand services.

The Gojek Clone App is crafted to meet the growing demand for convenience and instant services in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. With its intuitive design and robust functionalities, the app ensures a smooth, user-friendly experience, making it an ideal choice for startups and established businesses aiming to expand into the on-demand service sector.

User App Features

In-App Live Chat: Users can directly message stores or service providers to clarify any doubts or issues regarding their orders, rides, or services, ensuring quick and transparent communication.

Payment Option: Offers multiple payment methods including cash, credit/debit cards, and wallet options, providing users with flexibility and a secure checkout experience.

Order History: Users can view complete details of all past rides, deliveries, and on-demand service orders, helping them track their transactions and manage repeat orders efficiently.

Track Live Location: Enables users to monitor the real-time location of their ride or delivery via GPS, ensuring accurate arrival times and enhanced safety.

Add to Cart: Allows users to add or remove product items in their cart before placing an order, providing a smooth and customizable ordering experience.

Review & Rating: After completing a ride, delivery, or service, users can submit reviews and ratings for the provider, helping improve service quality and guiding future customers.

Driver App Features

Get Ride/Order Request: Drivers can receive ride, delivery, or on-demand service requests once their account is approved by the admin, enabling efficient workflow management.

Social Login: Drivers can log in or sign up using social media accounts such as Facebook or Google, or via email, making onboarding quick and simple.

Access Multi-Service: Drivers can handle multiple types of orders including rides, deliveries, and on-demand services from a single app, maximizing earnings.

Select Vehicle: Drivers can select their vehicle type, such as taxi, bike, or truck, depending on the service they wish to offer.

Cancel Ride/Order: Allows drivers to cancel orders or rides with valid reasons, such as incorrect addresses or other unavoidable situations.

View Feedback: Drivers can access user reviews and ratings to identify areas for improvement and enhance customer satisfaction.

Store App Features

Order Request: Stores receive new order requests from users after their account is approved by the admin, streamlining order management.

Check Order List: Stores can view all pending, completed, and new orders with detailed information, ensuring better workflow and service efficiency.

Online/Offline: Stores can set their status online or offline based on availability, helping manage order acceptance effectively.

Earning: Stores can monitor daily, weekly, and monthly earnings, providing insights into performance and growth.

Manage Profile: Allows stores to update information such as store name, address, contact details, and other essential profile information.

Offer: Stores can create or remove promotional offers to provide discounts and attract more customers.

Provider App Features

Manage Services: Providers can manage the list of services they offer, adding new services or removing unavailable ones as needed.

Manage Profile: Providers can update profile information including name, address, email, contact number, and profile picture.

Manage Order Request: Providers can view incoming order requests and accept or reject them with a single tap, ensuring smooth operations.

Navigation: Integrated Google Maps navigation allows providers to locate users in real-time for faster and accurate service delivery.

Earning: Providers can track their earnings with complete details, including completed, canceled, and ongoing orders.

Live Chat: Once an order is accepted, providers can communicate with users directly via live chat to clarify location details or service requirements.

Gojek Clone App is a comprehensive on-demand service platform that bridges the gap between users, drivers, stores, and service providers. With advanced technology and user-friendly features, it enables businesses to launch and scale multi-service operations efficiently while ensuring superior customer experience.