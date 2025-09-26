Creative Diagnostics Launches Advanced Coxsackie Virus Mouse Models to Accelerate Infectious Disease Research

New York, USA, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ —As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics has announced the expansion of its portfolio with the launch of highly reliable Coxsackie Virus Mouse Models to help the scientific community better understand coxsackievirus pathogenesis, and to accelerate the development of new diagnostics, vaccines, and antiviral therapies.

Coxsackie viruses are a group of related enteroviruses belonging to the Picornaviridae family of non-enveloped, linear, single-stranded RNA viruses. They are classified into two groups based on their pathogenicity in neonatal mice: group A (CVA) and group B (CVB) coxsackieviruses. Each group has multiple serotypes: group A has at least 23 (1-22, 24), and group B has six (1-6).

Group A coxsackieviruses mainly target the skin and mucous membranes, causing various clinical manifestations, such as acute hemorrhagic conjunctivitis, herpetic buccal inflammation, and hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD). Both groups can cause non-specific febrile illnesses, upper respiratory tract diseases, skin rashes, and aseptic meningitis. Group B coxsackieviruses have a specific tendency to infect certain organs, such as the pleura, heart, liver, and pancreas, and can cause pleurodynia, myocarditis, hepatitis, and pericarditis. Understanding the unique characteristics of different coxsackieviruses is essential for accurate diagnosis, appropriate management, and the development of targeted interventions.

Although humans are the natural hosts of coxsackievirus infections, these viruses cause similar clinical manifestations in mice as in humans. Researchers have found that the mouse coxsackie adenovirus receptor (mCAR) is similar to the human receptor (hCAR). Thus, mouse models are well suited to studying the clinical manifestations of coxsackie adenoviruses and their role in developing diseases associated with these viruses.

To support researchers using animal models for exploring the histopathological, immunological, and functional transformations of living systems and target organs, Creative Diagnostics has developed mouse models that faithfully represent human responses to the pathogenesis of Coxsackie virus. These models will facilitate advances in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases caused by Coxsackie virus and help prevent their spread.

The company provides models for multiple serotypes, including CV A16 and CV B3, and can establish infections through various routes, such as intraperitoneal, intracranial, oral, and intranasal routes, to meet diverse study requirements. In addition to providing the animal models, Creative Diagnostics offers a comprehensive suite of support services, including custom study design, pathological analysis and immune response profiling, efficacy testing for novel vaccines and antiviral compounds, and data analysis and interpretation. This integrated approach ensures that researchers have the support needed to move from discovery to preclinical evaluation efficiently.

These new Coxsackie Virus Mouse Models support in-depth studies on viral replication, immune responses, organ-specific pathology, and the evaluation of antiviral treatments and vaccines. For more information on these models and other innovative antibacterial platforms, please visit https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com/coxsackie-virus-mouse-model.html.

