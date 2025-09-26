Peristaltic Pumps Market Driven by Demand in Biopharma Manufacturing

The global peristaltic pumps market was valued at USD 1.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4 % between 2024 and 2030. Peristaltic pumps are increasingly adopted across industries such as medical & pharmaceutical, water treatment, food & beverage, and chemical processing because they enable gentle fluid handling and can manage viscous or delicate fluids without contamination.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to exhibit rapid growth in demand for peristaltic pumps, driven by industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development.

Within Asia Pacific, China holds a dominant role in the global peristaltic pumps landscape, benefiting from its robust industrial base and investments in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and water treatment.

By pump type, the tube pump segment led in 2023, accounting for 65.2 % of global revenue, owing to its precision, hygienic fluid contact design, and suitability for applications where contamination must be avoided.

In terms of discharge capacity, the “up to 30 psi” category held the largest share, representing 36.8 % of global revenue in 2023, as this low-pressure range is suitable for dosing, sampling, and laboratory operations in pharmaceutical and food processing.

Among end-use industries, the medical & pharmaceutical segment commanded the largest share in 2023, contributing 29.8 % of global peristaltic pump revenue, largely due to the need for highly accurate, sterile fluid handling.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 market size: USD 1.77 billion

2030 projected size: USD 2.55 billion

Forecast CAGR (2024–2030): 5.4 %

In 2023, Asia Pacific was the largest regional market.

Market expansion is supported by technological advances in pump design that boost efficiency, reduce maintenance, and improve adaptability to various fluids. Growing investments in health infrastructure and expanding water treatment systems globally further strengthen demand. Moreover, stringent regulations around hygiene, chemical control, and contamination in sectors such as food and pharmaceuticals push adoption of peristaltic pump solutions.

However, challenges exist. Peristaltic pumps tend to face mechanical limitations and reduced efficiency when handling very high pressures, limiting their use in certain high-pressure industrial applications. On the opportunity side, integrating smart sensors, automation, and energy-efficient systems into peristaltic pump designs is expected to drive future growth. Continued R&D aimed at enhancing performance, longevity, and adaptability will broaden their application base.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Key players in the peristaltic pumps market include Graco Inc., Watson-Marlow Inc., Boxer GmbH, ANKO, Ingersoll Rand, ProMinent, Verder Inc., Boyser, Gilson Incorporated, and Valmet. These companies hold the largest shares, shape industry dynamics, and drive competitive developments.

Graco Inc. offers a broad range of peristaltic pumps known for reliability, durability, and precision, aimed at diverse industrial and clean-fluid applications.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (part of Spirax-Sarco) specializes in engineered peristaltic solutions, particularly for pharmaceutical, biotech, and laboratory fluid pathways.

Boxer GmbH designs compact and versatile peristaltic devices, well suited for medical, laboratory, and environmental monitoring environments.

ANKO Products, Inc. concentrates on pumps across medical, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors, with emphasis on usability, consistent performance, and fluid dosing accuracy.

Other significant names such as Ingersoll Rand, ProMinent, Verder Inc., Boyser, Gilson, and Valmet also maintain major positions through product innovation, geographic reach, and sector specialization.

Collectively, these firms drive the market’s competitive landscape through technology investments, partnerships, product expansions, and mergers.

Key Companies List

A listing of prominent companies in the peristaltic pump space:

Graco Inc.

Watson-Marlow Inc.

Boxer GmbH

ANKO

Ingersoll Rand

ProMinent

Verder Inc.

Boyser

Gilson Incorporated

Valmet

Conclusion

Overall, the peristaltic pumps market is set for healthy growth through 2030, underpinned by demand in medical, chemical, water treatment, and food sectors. Asia Pacific is emerging as the key growth engine, with China dominating. Tube pumps and lower pressure ranges currently hold the largest shares, while the medical & pharmaceutical sector remains the leading end-use. Although limitations in high-pressure applications pose constraints, advances in automation, smart controls, and materials offer promising opportunities. The major industry players identified here will continue shaping the market through innovation, strategic moves, and global reach.

