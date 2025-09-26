Personal Care Specialty Ingredients Market Driven by Demand for Natural Formulas

The global personal care specialty ingredients market was valued at USD 12.54 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach USD 19.07 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. Rising consumer awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals in personal care items and toiletries is driving demand for organic ingredients over that period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional leadership: The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of revenue in 2022.

Growth in North America: Over the forecast period, North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Dominant application segment: Skin care accounted for the largest portion of revenue in 2022, with a share of 33.3%.

Product segment leadership: The inactive ingredient segment had the majority share of revenue in 2022—58.9%.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 market size: USD 12.54 billion.

Projected 2030 size: USD 19.07 billion.

CAGR (2023–2030): 5.4%.

Asia Pacific’s role: It was the largest market in 2022.

Consumer demand for personal care items that minimize skin irritation is growing across age groups. Increasing exposure to health information via online forums is contributing to this trend. In hair care, a shift toward water-based rather than solvent-based formulations arises from concerns over long-term hair damage.

Manufacturers are responding by favouring mild components like sulfate-free anionic surfactants instead of traditional options like sodium lauryl ether sulphates. Similar trends are observed with anti-microbial and anti-ageing products. Raw materials such as soybean, neem, fish oil, xanthan gum, and guar gum serve as sources of many active ingredients; soy-based ingredients are especially prominent in anti-ageing, while xanthan gum is widely used across skin care, hair care, makeup, and bath products.

Production and supply of these raw materials are influenced by climate and regulatory norms. Bodies like EcoCert, BDIH, Certech, and the Soil Association have rigorous standards for cosmetic inputs, especially those that also qualify under food-grade or organic categories. These regulations and certifications shape the natural and organic personal care specialty ingredients market and seek to reduce false product labelling.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market is highly fragmented, due to numerous small- and medium-sized producers, especially in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Key Personal Care Specialty Ingredients Companies:

Inolex, Inc.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Naturex

Adina Cosmetic Ingredients Ltd.

Avenir Ingredients Pty Ltd.

Cosmetic Ingredients

Lotioncrafter

Treatt Plc

Akott Evolution S.r.l.

Symrise

Clariant

BASF Personal Care and Nutrition GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Dow

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Evonik Industries AG acquired Novachem, an Argentinian manufacturer of cosmetic active ingredients. The acquisition expands Evonik’s active ingredient portfolio in its Care Solutions business within the life sciences division.

In May 2023, Evonik partnered with Safic-Alcan, a specialty chemicals distributor, to broaden distribution of its nutraceutical products such as AvailOm, Healthberry, and IN VIVO BIOTICS across Europe, Turkey, and Egypt.

In March 2022, Vantage Specialty Chemicals acquired JEEN International Corporation, which enhances its naturally derived ingredients range (active oils, bio-based chassis, etc.).

In August 2022, Inolex introduced ProCondition Sativa (INCI: Cannabisamidopropyl Dimethylamine), a sustainable, biodegradable emulsifying and conditioning agent derived from hemp seed oil. It offers performance similar to Cetrimonium Chloride (CTAC) with better safety for skin and eyes and reduced environmental impact, including harmlessness to aquatic life.

Conclusion

The personal care specialty ingredients market is set for robust growth through 2030, driven by consumer demand for safer, gentler, and more natural products. Inactive ingredients currently dominate the landscape, though active components are growing faster. Asia Pacific leads in revenue share but all regions are seeing steady expansion, with North America particularly notable. Regulatory oversight, raw material sourcing, and ingredient innovation (especially in sustainable, multifunctional formulas) will likely be key factors shaping competition and investment in this space.

