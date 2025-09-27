Future Electronics Launches New Campaign with onsemi Highlighting Energy System Innovation

Montreal, Canada, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has announced the launch of a new campaign in collaboration with onsemi, spotlighting cutting-edge technologies that enable the future of energy systems.

The campaign introduces the exclusive eBook “What’s on the Electrification Horizon?”—a must-have resource for engineers and designers looking to stay ahead in energy innovation. The eBook provides insights into the latest advancements in power management, control, and switching ICs, helping developers design smarter and faster energy systems.

Inside the eBook, readers will find:

Breakthroughs in power technologies

How onsemi addresses evolving market demands

Expert perspectives from Future Electronics

In addition to the eBook, the campaign showcases the Energy Innovation Program from Future Electronics and onsemi. This initiative offers live expert-led events, exclusive technical resources, and access to top power products and design tools—all tailored to accelerate the next generation of energy solutions.

Featured technologies include:

Power Switches: EliteSiC MOSFETs, iGaN GaN HEMTs, T10 silicon MOSFETs, IGBTs

Power Modules: EliteSiC MOSFET modules, IGBT modules, SiC/Si hybrid modules

Power Controllers and Regulators: Offline controllers, PFC controllers, secondary-side controllers, gate drivers, LDOs

Analog Discretes: Amplifiers, comparators

Supporting Digital Components: Logic, EEPROM

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/onsemi-energy-system-innovations.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###