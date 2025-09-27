Secuodsoft Now Offering Advanced AI-Powered Solutions Across Software Development, Cybersecurity, Cloud, and More

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Secuodsoft, a trusted technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce the expansion of its services with advanced artificial intelligence powered solutions designed to support businesses in their digital transformation efforts. With a strong focus on innovation, security, and customer satisfaction, Secuodsoft now offers a wide range of services including software development, cybersecurity, cloud integration, data management, and enterprise IT consulting. These solutions are thoughtfully crafted to help organizations address the complex challenges of today’s digital world while preparing for sustained growth and operational efficiency.

In today’s environment, businesses face numerous challenges as they strive to manage large volumes of data, protect sensitive information, and adapt to new ways of working. Secuodsoft’s expanded service offerings are designed to address these challenges with practical, scalable, and data-driven solutions that help organizations increase productivity, enhance decision making, and secure their digital assets. By integrating artificial intelligence into its services, Secuodsoft empowers businesses to unlock efficiencies and achieve measurable improvements in performance.

“Our mission has always been to empower organizations by providing technology solutions that are innovative, effective, and tailored to their specific needs,” said Mr. Shibasis Mohanty, Managing Director of Secuodsoft. “With the addition of artificial intelligence capabilities to our service offerings, we are better equipped to support our clients in solving today’s technology challenges. We remain dedicated to helping businesses streamline their operations, improve security, and achieve long term success through solutions that are both strategic and scalable.”

Secuodsoft’s software development services are designed to meet the unique requirements of each client. By leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics, the company’s team creates solutions that enhance operational workflows while providing intuitive user experiences. These solutions are built with flexibility in mind so that they can easily adapt to the changing needs of businesses without compromising on speed or security.

The cybersecurity services offered by Secuodsoft help businesses protect their most valuable assets. From identifying vulnerabilities and preventing data breaches to ensuring compliance with industry regulations, the company’s security frameworks offer organizations the tools they need to safeguard their operations. Clients benefit from proactive monitoring, risk assessment, and rapid incident response that enable them to face security threats with confidence.

Cloud integration services further help organizations transition to more efficient and cost effective infrastructures. By supporting the move to cloud based platforms, Secuodsoft helps clients improve accessibility, scalability, and collaboration. The company’s experts work closely with clients to ensure smooth migrations and provide ongoing support so that businesses can fully realize the benefits of cloud technology.

Artificial intelligence is at the heart of Secuodsoft’s expanded services. “AI is a transformative technology that helps businesses not only automate routine processes but also make smarter, data backed decisions,” said Ms. Shanti Bhushan Raj, Chief Executive Officer of Secuodsoft. “Our focus is on applying AI in ways that solve real business problems. We want our clients to gain actionable insights, enhance security, and optimize operations, all while ensuring that technology aligns with their long term goals.”

Secuodsoft’s flagship products further demonstrate the company’s commitment to delivering practical and high impact solutions. TCubeMail, the company’s secure communication platform, enables seamless collaboration while protecting sensitive information. DatQueue, a powerful data management system, helps organizations optimize workflows and ensure smooth data transfer across systems. The AI powered Face Recognition Attendance System offers businesses a secure and contactless way to manage workforce attendance with speed and accuracy.

In addition to its products, Secuodsoft provides consulting services that guide clients through technology adoption and process improvement. The company’s consultants work closely with leadership teams to assess business needs and recommend solutions that align with both immediate and future goals. This approach ensures that technology investments are not only efficient but also aligned with organizational strategy.

Secuodsoft’s client base spans a diverse set of industries including finance, healthcare, education, retail, and government. The company’s customer centric approach allows it to build strong partnerships by listening to client feedback and providing solutions that meet their specific requirements. By continually refining its services and adapting to evolving technology trends, Secuodsoft has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking long term growth.

“We see ourselves as more than just a technology provider,” added the Managing Director. “Our goal is to be a reliable partner who supports organizations at every stage of their technology journey. Whether it is through software development, cybersecurity, or cloud integration, we are committed to helping clients achieve their business objectives.”

Looking forward, Secuodsoft remains committed to advancing its technology offerings and helping organizations stay ahead in a fast changing environment. With continued investments in research and development, the company plans to further enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities and expand its services to better support client needs.

“Our future is rooted in innovation and collaboration,” said the CEO. “We are excited about the opportunities that technology presents, and we are dedicated to helping our clients not only adapt to change but thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

Secuodsoft invites businesses seeking secure, efficient, and intelligent technology solutions to explore how its services can support their growth. For more information, visit www.secuodsoft.com.

About Secuodsoft

Secuodsoft is a CMMI Level 3 certified technology solutions provider headquartered in Bhubaneswar, India. Since its inception in 2019, the company has been delivering secure, scalable, and innovative technology solutions to clients across multiple industries. With expertise in artificial intelligence, software development, cybersecurity, cloud integration, and enterprise consulting, Secuodsoft helps organizations achieve digital transformation while ensuring measurable outcomes. The company’s customer focused approach and dedication to innovation make it a trusted partner for businesses striving for operational excellence and long term growth.

Media Contact

Ashutos Swain

Marketing Manager

Secuodsoft

Email: ashutos.swain@secuodsoft.com

Phone: +91-8984070270