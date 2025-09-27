Savox Communications and Nokia announce agreement to explore joint development of tactical communications solutions

Espoo, Finland, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Savox Communications Oy Ab (Ltd) (Savox) and Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy (Nokia) today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the development of joint solutions in the defense communications space.

By combining their technical expertise, Savox and Nokia aim to create innovative solutions for tactical communications that provide unmatched connectivity, speed, and reliability for mission-critical operations. Under the agreement, this collaboration will explore:

Enhanced Connectivity: Leveraging 5G and 6G networks to provide seamless and ultra-fast communication channels for tactical operations, ensuring real-time data exchange and improved situational awareness.

Advanced Solutions: Developing innovative solutions that combine the strengths of both companies, such as secure communication devices, advanced encryption technologies, and robust network infrastructure.

Global Reach: Expanding the reach of tactical communication solutions to global markets, enabling defense and security forces worldwide to benefit from state-of-the-art technology and enhanced operational capabilities.

“By integrating Savox mission-critical audio, command and control solutions with Nokia´s advanced networks, we will deliver reliable, scalable communications tailored for the most demanding operations,” said Jerry Kettunen, CEO at Savox.

“Nokia is committed to innovation and excellence in communications technology,” said Giuseppe Targia, Head of Space and Defense, Nokia. “We look forward to working with Savox to create new and innovative solutions that will benefit our customers and the industry as a whole.”

About Savox:

Savox Communications designs and manufactures advanced, rugged and robust hearing protection and communication solutions for the most demanding conditions. Headquartered in Finland, our worldwide network, distributors and agents deliver mission-critical systems for defense, fire and rescue, law enforcement, and industrial sectors across global markets. Over 40 years of experience in the industry and our agile and highly advanced R&D and engineering capability have earned Savox a reputation for superior quality. Our 300 co-workers around the world pride themselves on ensuring the safety and enhancing the operational capability of teams and individuals in challenging conditions where seamless access to voice and information is vital.



