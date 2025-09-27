Notable Sale in Newport County

Newport, RI, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty proudly announces the sale of ‘Harbor Watch,’ an extraordinary waterside residence on Wellington Avenue selling for $14,480,000.

Located on 2.7 acres overlooking Newport Harbor, Fort Adams State Park, and the Newport Bridge, the shingle-style residence enjoys 180- degree unobstructed views in one of New England’s most coveted coastal destinations. The main residence encompasses 5,000 sf of living space with five bedrooms, five full and two half baths, and a three-car garage, as well as 2,200 sf of finished lower-level space. A private 2,000 sf three-bedroom guest cottage with its own gated entrance and garage adds to the property’s unique appeal.

“This sale highlights the strength of Newport’s luxury market,” said listing agent Michelle Kirby of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. “ ‘Harbor Watch’ offered the rare combination of sweeping views, privacy, and proximity to downtown. Properties of this caliber, with both a main residence and guest cottage, are scarce and highly coveted.”

The transaction, co-brokered by Michelle Kirby and Kate Kirby Greenman, reaffirms Newport as a premier destination for luxury coastal living, with historic charm and world-class amenities that continue to draw buyers from across the globe.

About Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is a full-service agency specializing in waterfront and luxury real estate and serving all of Rhode Island, including Block Island, as well as southeast Connecticut and coastal Massachusetts. Gustave White has been in business for over 90 years as a leader in the luxury market and became Sotheby’s first affiliate in 1976. Gustave White is also the Rhode Island Regent member of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate. Paul A. Leys, Co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s Int’l Realty, may be reached at 401-848-6706 or at pleys@gustavewhite.com. For more information visit https://www.sothebysrealty.com/gustavewhitesir/eng/